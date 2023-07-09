Home » War in Ukraine, Meloni turns up his nose on cluster bombs from the US
War in Ukraine, Meloni turns up his nose on cluster bombs from the US

The Italian government takes a clear and unmistakable position on the shipment of banned weapons to Ukraine. Indeed, the USA gave the go-ahead to supply Kiev with cluster bombs to deal with the invasion of Russia, but the choice met with many discordant opinions within NATO, including that of Italy, with the direct intervention of Giorgia Meloni on the topic: “Italy adheres to the international convention which prohibits the production, transfer and storage of cluster munitions. Within the framework of the values ​​expressed by the Atlantic Alliance, Italy hopes for the universal application of the principles of the Convention”.

“I reiterate Italy’s condemnation of Russia’s aggressive war, total and constant support for Ukraine’s resistance, commitment with the Allies to build a new and stronger security model for Europe” the sentences of Meloni to prevent anyone from criticizing it by calling it pro-Russian for its position on cluster bombs directed at Kiev.

