In Ukraine, the use of electricity is beginning to be limited after the bombings by Russian troops in recent days have targeted infrastructures of fundamental importance for the civilian population, leaving entire areas without water and electricity and killing civilians. Meanwhile, in Russia, the one who ordered this cruel war makes a fine show of himself in front of the cameras of his own propaganda by being filmed while visiting a training center for reservists mobilized in Ryazan. Accompanied by his faithful Minister of Defense, Sergey Shoigu, Vladimir Putin shook hands with the commanders, followed some exercises, and above all he seems to have been immortalized while shooting with a modern “Made in Russia” sniper rifle, the SVD. In fact, the video of the Russian state TV shows a man who looks like Putin who, lying on his stomach, fires several shots with a sniper rifle. Shortly after, the Russian president is on his feet, brushing himself off the dust and patting a soldier on the shoulder wishing him “good luck.”

Images of this kind cannot fail to bring to mind those of past years, when the Kremlin propaganda showed Putin shirtless, or in the guise of a sportsman or even in those of an improvised archaeologist, as when he recovered from the depths of the Black Sea. to say) of the ancient amphorae placed there especially for him.

But what is now is war propaganda. The worst, because nothing is worse than war. Tens of thousands of people have died in Ukraine, millions have been forced to leave their homes.

The same “partial” mobilization of the reservists ordered by Putin has certainly not been positively received in Russia given that thousands and thousands of people have left the country for fear of being recalled to arms. The mobilization has so far been chaotic, badly organized, many have been called to the barracks by mistake. Meanwhile, unfortunately, the first news of Russian reservists who died a few days after being sent to the front for a war that many of them would never have imagined having to fight already arrives.