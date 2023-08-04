War Ukraine Russia, explosions and shots in the area of ​​the Russian port of Novorossiysk. LIVE

According to the reconstruction of the Ukrainian media, Russian facilities and sites were hit by a multiple attack last night. The first explosions occurred in the Yuzhnaya Ozeriyivka area, where the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal is located. Eyewitnesses reported seeing “a bright flash over the sea and explosions,” writes Rbc-Ukraine. Maritime drones would have attacked a so-called “oil beacon”, a remote reception system for oil at sea. The CPC has an oil terminal near the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Territory. However, according to Russian media, the company’s press service assured that “the terminal is not damaged and continues to load fuel on moored tankers”. Residents later reported on Telegram of fresh explosions and the sound of gunfire over the sea in Novorossiysk’s Miskhako. “There are shots at Miskhako in Novorossiysk, explosions in the water. This is probably a naval drone strike,” eyewitnesses said. The mayor of the city Andriy Kravchenko said the attack on the naval base was repulsed by the crews of the ships Olenegorskiy Gornyak and Suvorovets. A video published by Russian “military commanders”, and relaunched by Rbc-Ukraine, shows the ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak: the post reports that an area of ​​the ship is flooded and this has caused it to tilt to one side. The ship was then hooked up to a tug to tow to port. During the night, drones also attacked a large fuel depot in Feodosia, in the Crimea. From the port of Novorossiysk, an important naval base for Moscow, about 1.8 million barrels of oil are exported every day, about 2% of global supply, reports the BBC.

