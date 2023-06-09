Home » Warning of hazardous weather conditions | weather forecast
Warning of hazardous weather conditions

Warning of hazardous weather conditions

The period of unstable weather continues with frequent rain, showers and thunderstorms.

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute has issued a warning that the period of unstable weather continues with frequent rain, showers and thunderstorms.

Precipitation in certain localities can be very intense for a short time with hail (where the total 10-day average amount of precipitation is estimated from 40 to 70 mm, in hilly and mountainous regions up to 100 mm). The torrential rains are very uneven in intensity and unevenly distributed in space, even over short distances,” the website states.

An orange weather alert is in effect throughout Serbia today due to rain and thunder, which means that the weather is dangerous. “Dangerous weather phenomena are forecast, and they are of such intensity that they can cause material damage and be dangerous for people and animals.. You should be very careful, aware of the risks and regularly informed about the details of the expected meteorological conditions. Follow the advice given by the competent state services,” it was announced.

A hydrological warning was also issued. “In the following days, in the Kolubara, Jadra, upper reaches of the Western and South Morava, Ibar, Nišava, Toplica, Rasina, Majura, Belica and Crnica basins, as well as in the Mlava, Peka and Timok basins spills of smaller torrential streams are possible“, it was published on the website of the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute.

Let us remind you that a big storm hit Belgrade in the night between Thursday and Friday. The first and strongest impact of the storm occurred shortly after midnight, in New Belgrade, Zemun, Surčin, Batajnica, and in the later period the storm and thunder reached the city center and the left bank of the Danube.

