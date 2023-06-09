GRIGNETTA VERTICAL | Sportdimontagna.com

Just under a week to go and finally the Grignetta Vertical is back on Saturday 10 June 2023!

Only-up race dusted off by the GSA Cometa team in the “distant” 2014 to revive the former Vidini Trophy: 3.4 km for 980 meters of positive difference in altitude, from Pian dei Resinelli to the Cima della Grigna Meridionale at an altitude of 2,184 m. Winning format cannot be changed! Timed departures (drafting) every 40″ starting at 2.00 pm

One of the most technical and panoramic Vertical races in the national territory, it boasts a ten-year collaboration with the Montura – Alpstation Brianza brand and guarantees every year an exceptional goodie bag with a technical t-shirt, various local products such as Ape d’Alpe dei Resinelli honey and a third half party voucher, from mid-afternoon to late evening for a big sports party.

The times to beat remain those established by Camilla Magliano (40’45”) and by the athlete of the national ski mountaineering team Michele Boscacci with 32’33”, both printed in the 2021 edition.

Registrations are open until Thursday 8 June, for those who want more updates and news can follow Grignetta Vertical on Facebook!