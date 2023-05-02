Was there a foul for Partizan at the end of the match with Real Madrid | Sport

Look at the confused situation at the end of the match between Partizan and Real Madrid.

Izvor: Sportclub/Screenshot

Partizan is after the drama lost against Real Madrid (82:80) so that the fourth game of the Euroleague playoffs will also be played, and the black and white were close to winning at least extra time tonight. They were refereed by Nigel Williams-Goss, who scored a three-pointer with thirty seconds left, then Mario Hezonja made it “plus five” from free throws, and Zack Leday brought drama with a three-pointer. There were about three seconds left for Real, they lost the ball, and then complete chaos…

Leday and Exum, James Nunnally were falling got the ball, started to attack, and then he was in a duel with several Real Madrid basketball players and ended up on the floor, and everyone in the hall hoped that the judges would point to “penalties”. However, the referees did not announce themselves and so Real Madrid celebrated and won at least one more game in which they will be stronger for Gabriel Deka.

“There was some contact with Dante, whether there were fouls or not, I will not comment on that,” he said. Željko Obradović during his address at the press conference.

