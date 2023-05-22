Washington gives green light for Ukraine to strike Crimea, Commander Wagner reveals fate of his troops after taking control of Bakhmut | Ukraine War News | Al Jazeera

US national security adviser Jack Sullivan has denied restrictions on Crimea, which is strategically important to Moscow. And the commander of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner Group revealed the fate of his troops fighting alongside the Russian army after taking control of Bakhmut.

In an interview with CNN, Sullivan said restrictions on the use of U.S. weapons, including F-16 aircraft, in Ukraine were limited to not being used in Russia. Thus, Ukraine can strike Russian forces within its recognized borders, of which Crimea is a part.

Crimea holds special strategic importance for Russia because it is the only gateway to the warm waters of the Black Sea. In addition, there are military bases that have played an important role in Russia’s war against Ukraine, which has continued since February 24, 2022 until now.

Russia annexed the peninsula on March 18, 2014, after Kiev or the international community did not recognize the legitimacy of the referendum. At the same time, Kiev insisted on the return of its “land” with weapons, and Moscow repeatedly emphasized that “Crimea belongs to Russia”, rejecting it as the object of any possible peace negotiations.

Sullivan’s statement came after U.S. President Joe Biden told a news conference after attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, that he agreed to train Ukrainian pilots with F-16s. But on the other hand, he stressed that his country would not allow Ukraine to use Western military aid to strike Russia within its borders.

Biden revealed that he had received “clear assurances” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the F-16 fighter jets that the West will provide to Ukraine will not be used to enter Russian airspace.

Ukraine has been asking its allies to send in modern fighter jets, especially American F-16s, to replace its aging fleet of Soviet MiGs and Sukhois.

On the other hand, during the G7 summit, the US President announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. He said the package included ammunition, artillery and armored vehicles.

The new aid is worth about $375 million, according to the White House.

compelling statement

In related context, Yevgeny Prigozin, founder of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner Group, said that from June 1, Wagner fighters will not Stay on the front line.

In his high-profile statement, Prigozin reiterated that his military controlled Bakhmut, accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of lying about not acknowledging Russian military control.

The Wagner Group has led Russia’s brutal 224-day assault on Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, while at the same time it has fought on multiple fronts since the war broke out more than 15 months ago.

The past two months have seen Prigozin’s escalation of attacks on Russia’s military leaders, affecting Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, accusing them of withholding ammunition from his troops . Prigozin even posted several video clips containing obscene remarks about the leaders.

On Sunday, May 21, Russia and Ukraine gave two conflicting accounts of the situation in Bakhmut. Kiev said it still controlled a small portion of the besieged eastern city, while Moscow congratulated Wagner’s private military group and Russian troops for “liberating” the city.

Russia declared full control of the city on Saturday, ending the longest and bloodiest battle in the 15-month war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his troops and the Wagner Group on the move.

Taking control of Bahmut would mark Moscow’s first major victory in its more than 10-month-long struggle to capture the city.

G7 Summit

The rapid development of the situation in Bakhmut comes as the work of the G7 summit concluded on Sunday, the 21st. The summit lasted for three days and discussed several issues, including Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The G7 sent a strong message to Russia and China after three days of talks in Hiroshima, Japan, with support for Ukraine rising significantly.

While economically dependent on China, the bloc’s leaders have sought to take a tough stance against China‘s ambitions to expand its global influence.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky personally attended the G7 meeting, and the leaders of eight invited countries including India, Brazil, and Indonesia also attended the meeting.

Notably, during the summit, the United States gave the green light to begin training Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighter jets, something Kiev has long demanded of its allies.