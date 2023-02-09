How harmful is watching adult movies at work, our experts explained!

The question arises whether he is an isolated case and when the need arises, especially in a public place, but also at work? Psychiatrist and sexologist Dr. Tatjana Vlašković Jovićević answered these and other questions as a guest on Prva TV.

At the beginning, the doctor pointed out that most people have a need to watch pornographic content at work, but that the problem here is precisely because of the place, such as the Parliament, as well as the job description.

One study showed that some do it to cope with stress, more precisely as an anti-stress method, while in another study people said they were more productive afterwards. However, the doctor believes that Wednesdays are just an excuse, because as she says, there are other ways to increase productivity at work. Also, another explanation is that it is the very dependence on such content.

According to one survey, more than 60 percent of people watch pornography at work, of which, about 65 percent are men, while women make up the rest. These are the results of a survey in which 2,000 people participated.

“Watching such content too often can be a problem, because not everything there is realistic. Everything there is overemphasized,” said Dr. Vlašković Jovićević and pointed out that especially young people can have health problems because of it, such as early impotence. Also, the famous urologist Dr. Aleksandar Milošević explained for TV Prva whether watching adult films in public can be a pathology.

“I think that po*nography on a professional level is an indicator of dubiousness. The first disorder that appears is a disorder of communication between people. It may be necessary for older people who need extra excitement or those who have lost testosterone, but for young people it is devastating” , said Dr. Milošević and added that it is very harmful, especially at work.

