Home » “Watergate” prosecutor talks about Trump’s “confidential document gate”: he may not escape punishment-Original-Overseas Network
World

“Watergate” prosecutor talks about Trump’s “confidential document gate”: he may not escape punishment-Original-Overseas Network

by admin
“Watergate” prosecutor talks about Trump’s “confidential document gate”: he may not escape punishment-Original-Overseas Network

Former US President Trump (data map)

Overseas Network, June 6th According to a report by the U.S. “Capitol Hill” on June 5, Jill Vaughn-Banks, who was once the U.S. “Watergate” prosecutor, talked about the “secret document storm” involving former President Trump in an interview recently. “. She thinks it’s hard for Trump to get away with it.

In an interview with MSNBC, Banks said Trump was clearly in trouble after prosecutors obtained a recording in which he admitted to keeping a classified Pentagon document involving Iran. In a serious dilemma, “this evidence is the latest in a long line of evidence, none of which is critical in isolation, but taken together it is significant. You can’t imagine (Trump) getting away with it.” punish.”

US media said that special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents after leaving office is coming to an end, and he will soon decide whether to bring criminal charges against the former president. Trump has firmly denied the mishandling of classified documents, saying the investigation was “politically motivated.” (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

Overseas network copyright works, without authorization shall not be reproduced.

Editors in charge: Zhang Ni, Li Meng

See also  Experts on Xi Jinping’s March Madness: The U.S. Should Respond Boldly | Security Policy Center | The Epoch Times

You may also like

White House 2024, Mike Pence is a candidate...

Udinese – The transfer market unofficially begins /...

Why Zlatan Ibrahimović did not play for BiH...

From television to entrepreneurship: the audacity of the...

[World Says]Foreign media: U.S. debt ceiling bill puts...

“Palermo status City. Valente, Soleri, Damiani and Broh...

Arnold Schwarzenegger on illegitimate son | Entertainment

Nigeria: ex priest, new governor

VOLTA TRUCKS Agreement with Petit Forestier for the...

Kiev prepares to counter Russian attack as Russia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy