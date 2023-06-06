“Watergate” prosecutor talks about Trump’s “confidential document gate”: he may not escape punishment-Original-Overseas Network

Former US President Trump (data map)

Overseas Network, June 6th According to a report by the U.S. “Capitol Hill” on June 5, Jill Vaughn-Banks, who was once the U.S. “Watergate” prosecutor, talked about the “secret document storm” involving former President Trump in an interview recently. “. She thinks it’s hard for Trump to get away with it.

In an interview with MSNBC, Banks said Trump was clearly in trouble after prosecutors obtained a recording in which he admitted to keeping a classified Pentagon document involving Iran. In a serious dilemma, “this evidence is the latest in a long line of evidence, none of which is critical in isolation, but taken together it is significant. You can’t imagine (Trump) getting away with it.” punish.”

US media said that special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents after leaving office is coming to an end, and he will soon decide whether to bring criminal charges against the former president. Trump has firmly denied the mishandling of classified documents, saying the investigation was “politically motivated.” (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

