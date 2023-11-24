Wave of indignation against Néstor Morales, from Blu Radio, for discrediting Buenaventura; These were the angry reactions to what he said

A wave of indignation has swept through Colombia after comments made by a renowned national radio network regarding the city of Buenaventura. The remarks sparked outrage as representatives of the State and prominent figures from various sectors across the country united in support of the main port on the Colombian Pacific.

The controversy arose when the first cruise ship with 400 tourists, mainly from Germany and Switzerland, arrived in Buenaventura in what was a historic moment for the city. Despite the efforts of the local community to welcome tourists and showcase the city’s cultural and natural beauty, the radio network chose to highlight the city’s safety concerns, leading to a stigmatizing portrayal of Buenaventura.

The interview with Andrés Felipe Mesa Hoyos, who was involved in managing the arrival of the cruise ship, was characterized by interruptions and accusatory questioning that depicted Buenaventura as an unsafe and undesirable destination for tourists, despite its many attractions.

The comments made during the interview were met with outrage and criticism from the public, government officials, and organizations representing various sectors, including tourism. The Ministry of Commerce highlighted Buenaventura’s treasures, including its beautiful beach, gastronomic diversity, and its rich musical heritage, while Cotelco, an organization representing hoteliers and tourism companies, strongly condemned the disparaging remarks.

Additionally, prominent figures such as the Vice President of the Republic, Francia Márquez, and salsa singer Willy García, who hails from Buenaventura, expressed their disappointment with the radio network’s portrayal of the city.

The situation has led to widespread calls for public apologies and formal statements of protest from various entities, demanding recognition of Buenaventura’s potential and the need to promote and support the city’s tourism industry. Despite the controversy, there remains a strong belief in the city’s ability to overcome its challenges and emerge as a vibrant and attractive destination.