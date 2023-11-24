They arrest another FESC agent with drugs | News from Mexico

A Second Agent from State Force of the Secretariat of Citizen Security Arrested at San Ysidro Checkpoint

Tijuana BC.- Another agent of the State Force of the Secretariat of Citizen Security was detained at the San Ysidro checkpoint when attempting to cross drugs into the neighboring country.

According to the report from US authorities, the officer, Mizraim Gascón Berumen, was arrested on Wednesday night with a shipment of 20 kilograms of methamphetamine. This is the second arrest of an agent from the same police corporation in the last three months.

The first arrest occurred on September 18, when officer Victor Manuel Alfonso Moreno Mejía was detained at the same border port trying to transport 44 kilograms of cocaine into the neighboring country.

In relation to Gascón Berumen’s arrest, the report details that it took place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, and he was subsequently sent to the San Diego central jail. The agent will face charges for three crimes, including drug transportation and possession.

The report also states that Gascón transported 20 kilograms and 400 liters of methamphetamine, and a bail of 220 thousand dollars has been imposed on him. Official data regarding his history in the Secretary of Citizen Security of the State indicates that he has been part of the corporation since at least 2021, working as a level C preventive agent with a monthly salary of 28 thousand pesos.

The Secretary of Citizen Security of the State has not issued a position on the arrest of the agent at this time.