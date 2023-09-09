Wave of Violence Plagues Cuba as Citizens Express Alarm on Social Media

Recent acts of violence and insecurity have left Cubans on edge, expressing their alarm on social media. In just a few days, a mother, an elderly woman, and a young man were murdered, while a doctor was assaulted. Additionally, the alleged murderers of a man from news and a former baseball player from Santa Clara have been arrested.

One of the victims, Yénifer González Jiménez, was a mother from Trinidad, Sancti Spíritus. Family members and coworkers expressed their shock and grief on social media, demanding justice for her unjust death. The circumstances surrounding González Jiménez’s death remain unclear.

In Cienfuegos, a 29-year-old named Isbel Luis Rivero was murdered in front of his partner, Jessica Fraga. Fraga described him as a good man with dreams and future plans. Users on social media expressed their outrage and called for justice. It is alleged that the perpetrators were three young people described as “drugged boys.”

In the town of Covadonga, Aguada de Pasajeros municipality, an elderly woman named Magnolia Quevedo was also tragically murdered. An anonymous neighbor reported that she was killed during a robbery in her own home. The community expressed their grief and called for the punishment of the person responsible for this heinous crime.

In Havana, a doctor named Humberto was assaulted with a knife. He sustained injuries and had his motorcycle and cell phone stolen. His partner posted on social media, pleading for information and urging others to share the incident to aid in their search for justice.

Despite these acts of violence, accounts linked to the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) expressed that the police are actively working to apprehend the suspects. The alleged murderer of former Villa Clara player Eliécer O’Connor was arrested, thanks to cooperation from local residents. The alleged murderers of Juan Alberto Jorge Salazar, a man who had been missing for several days, were also apprehended.

Cubans, however, express deep concern for the growing insecurity on the island. Several residents from various provinces highlighted incidents of theft, assault, and violence. They believe that the loss of values and the increasing crime rates pose significant challenges and threaten the well-being of the community.

