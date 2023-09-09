Home » Get a Free Copy of ‘Requiem: Avenging Angel’ on GOG Platform for a Limited Time!
Get a Free Copy of 'Requiem: Avenging Angel' on GOG Platform for a Limited Time!

Get a Free Copy of 'Requiem: Avenging Angel' on GOG Platform for a Limited Time!

Get “Requiem: Avenging Angel” for Free on GOG

The popular 3D shooting game “Requiem: Avenging Angel” is currently available for free on the GOG platform. As part of the end-of-autumn sale, players can log in to the GOG platform and visit the store page to claim the game and permanently add it to their collection.

“Requiem: Avenging Angel,” developed by Cyclone Studios, is a 3D shooting game with a unique twist. Set in the world of “Limbo,” players take on the role of the protagonist and must utilize the power of angels to combat hordes of demons.

While “Requiem: Avenging Angel” may not have gained as much popularity as Valve’s “Thriller” or Epic Games’ “Unreal Tournament” when it was released in March 1999, the game still offers an exceptional shooting experience. It is also known for being one of the early pioneers of introducing “bullet time” mechanics.

Following its re-release on the GOG platform in 2016, “Requiem: Avenging Angel” also became available on Steam, where it received overwhelmingly positive reviews from players.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on “Requiem: Avenging Angel” for free, head over to the GOG store page. The limited-time offer ends at 9 pm on September 11, 2023, Taiwan time.

Store link: GOG.com

※GOG.com, operated by the well-known Polish game publisher CD Projekt Group, is a digital distribution platform for video games and movies. CD Projekt Red, the renowned development team behind “The Witcher 3” and “Cyberpunk 2077,” is also part of this company.

