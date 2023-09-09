New Opportunities for Industrial Themed Films in the New Era and New Context: A Seminar Held in Beijing

Industrial Theme Film Creation Seminar Held in Beijing

By Chen Junyu, Workers Daily-China Industry Network reporter

A creative seminar on “New Opportunities for Industrial Themed Films in the New Era and New Context” took place in Beijing on September 6. The event aimed to explore the potential of industrial-themed films and their role in cultural innovation and the growth of the industry.

During the seminar, He Yingkun, director of the Industrial Culture Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, emphasized the importance of movies as a popular form of culture and an artistic medium that represents a nation’s image. He stated that the development of industrial-themed films and television can contribute to cultural innovation and the construction of new industrialization in China, helping the country progress from an industrial power to a powerful nation.

One of the highlights of the event was the announcement of the winners of the first industrial-themed film story collection event. Eighteen winning works were selected, including titles such as “Iron Snow Ice Tower,” “Hidden Deep in the Mountains,” and “Point of View.” Additionally, nine renowned filmmakers were appointed as experts of the latest Industrial and Science Fiction Film and Television Expert Committee, tasked with contributing to the development of Chinese industrial-themed films.

Qin Zhengui, deputy director of the Central Propaganda Film Script Planning and Planning Center, expressed his admiration for the distinctive and passionate story ideas submitted during the film story collection event. He acknowledged the potential and talent within the creation of industrial-themed movies, stating that these films hold great potential for the industry.

A discussion session during the seminar brought together film directors, screenwriters, industry experts, scholars, and practitioners to exchange perspectives on the expression and genre significance of Chinese-style industrial-themed movies. The participants shared their experiences and research findings, aiming to empower the high-quality development of the industrial-themed film industry.

Wu Ershan, director of “The Trilogy of the Gods,” highlighted the challenges and opportunities faced by film practitioners in producing industrial-themed films. He emphasized the need for the application of new technologies in creatively transforming and innovatively developing China‘s excellent traditional culture.

Both Wu Ershan and Qin Zhengui reaffirmed the importance of character development in industrial-themed film creation. They emphasized the fusion of art and technology in filmmaking, and the role of technological progress in expanding the possibilities for character creation.

To further promote China‘s industrial development and showcase its achievements, the organizers of the seminar initiated the first industrial-themed film story collection event. This event aimed to gather stories that detail China‘s industrial growth, highlight the spirit of the industry, and provide the impetus for the country’s strategy of manufacturing a strong nation.

The success of the first collection event has led to the launch of the second collection of stories about the film industry. This upcoming event will aim to present the practice of China‘s industrial modernization, pay tribute to industrialists who remain dedicated to their mission, and inspire the spirit of “Made in China” and “Created in China.”

The Industrial Culture Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology hosted the seminar, with support from the Central Propaganda Film Script Planning and Planning Center, China Film Co., Ltd., China Film Association, and Film Satellite Channel Program Production Center. The event was organized in cooperation with the Science Fiction Film and Television Committee, Renhua New Media (Beijing) Cultural Development Co., Ltd., and China Film Junhe (Beijing) Cultural Media Co., Ltd.