Xi Jinping Stresses Importance of Comprehensive Revitalization of Northeast China in New Era

China‘s President Xi Jinping recently presided over a symposium on promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province. During the symposium, he emphasized the importance of firmly grasping the mission of revitalizing Northeast China and striving to write a new chapter in its comprehensive revitalization.

Xi Jinping stressed the need to implement the deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to achieve new breakthroughs in promoting the comprehensive revitalization of the region. He called for the complete, accurate, and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept, as well as the coordination of development and security.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of strengthening Northeast China‘s role in safeguarding the country’s “five major security” areas. He emphasized the primary task of high-quality development and the strategic task of building a new development pattern. Additionally, he called for the combination of forging strong areas and making up for weak areas, and the strengthening of strong support with stimulating endogenous motivation.

Xi Jinping also commended the progress made by the three northeastern provinces and Inner Mongolia in promoting the revitalization of Northeast China since the symposium held in Shenyang in 2018. He noted that their role in national food security, industrial security, energy security, ecological security, and national defense security has been further consolidated.

Northeast China, with its resource conditions, strong industrial foundation, and unique geographical advantages, has enormous development potential, according to Xi Jinping. He highlighted the new major opportunities for promoting the region’s comprehensive revitalization, such as achieving high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-sufficiency, highlighting its important strategic position in building a new development pattern, and strengthening its strategic supporting role in promoting Chinese-style modernization.

Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of industrial innovation and technological innovation in accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system with Northeastern characteristics and advantages. He called for the consolidation of existing stocks, expansion of increments, and extension of the industrial chain to increase added value. He also stressed the need to actively meet national strategic needs, increase investment in research and development, and actively cultivate strategic emerging industries.

The President also highlighted the importance of the development of modern large-scale agriculture in Northeast China. He called for the acceleration of the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, improvement of comprehensive food production capabilities, and the prioritization of ensuring national food security. He urged for increased investment in farmland improvement, seed industry revitalization, and the development of modern ecological breeding.

In conclusion, Xi Jinping expressed his belief that Northeast China will be able to regain its glory and achieve greater success in the new journey of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation. He called for the region to strive to find a new path of high-quality development and sustainable revitalization, and to write a new chapter in the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China.

