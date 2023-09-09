Pope Francis Urges the World to Embrace Literacy for Peace, Digital Empowerment, and Ecological Responsibility

Pope Francis Urges the World to Embrace Peace, Digital Literacy, and Ecology on International Literacy Day

VATICAN CITY – On International Literacy Day, Pope Francis sent a heartfelt letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, calling for a global abandonment of words and deeds of revenge in the face of ongoing conflicts around the world. The Pope also highlighted three major challenges in the field of literacy: peace, the digital world, and overall ecology.

The letter, signed by Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, commended UNESCO for choosing the theme “Promoting literacy in a transforming world: laying the foundations for a sustainable and peaceful society” for this year’s International Literacy Day. The Pope praised this theme for recognizing the role of education in integrating individuals harmoniously into social groups and fostering societal progress.

The Pope expressed his concern over the distressing number of people still lacking basic literacy skills, emphasizing that this obstacle hinders their full potential. He stressed the importance of moving away from the vocabulary of war and discord, especially in a world plagued by conflicts and tensions. “Mastering the vocabulary of peace” is crucial, as it signifies the value of dialogue, courtesy, and respect for others. Quoting from his encyclical Fratelli Tutti, the Pope emphasized how this effort can drastically transform our lives, social relations, and different perspectives.

In his letter, Pope Francis called for increased investments in education, communication, science, and culture, emphasizing their role as the only legitimate and effective “weapon” for building a hopeful future.

Addressing the challenges of the digital age, the Pope acknowledged the millions of individuals still lacking access to information and communication technologies. He also warned against the dangers of division, hatred, and the devaluation of human life on the “digital highway.” To ensure technology‘s benefits without harm, the Pope emphasized the need for policies and laws that enable people to acquire digital skills alongside a comprehensive ethical reflection on the use of algorithms.

Lastly, the Pope highlighted the importance of literacy in promoting a holistic ecology. He called on UNESCO to promote an attitude of care and compassion that not only impacts the environment but also inspires sustainable policies and economies. The Pope emphasized the need to uplift the lives of the most disadvantaged and at-risk populations.

The Pope’s letter serves as a reminder of the critical role literacy plays in fostering peace, navigating the digital era responsibly, and nurturing a sustainable and caring world. It urges all individuals and organizations to prioritize education and literacy as the key foundations for a better future.

To read the full letter from Pope Francis, visit the Vatican News Network’s official website: www.vaticannews.cn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

