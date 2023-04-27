We must save the Haitian education system ~ Mondoblog

Bonjour,

Reflecting the economic and social structure of the country, as well as the institutional disorder, the Haitian school is currently going through a deep crisis. If the education system of this Central American country seems sclerotic, it must be said that the sources of the problems are also to be found in the foundations on which the school was built. In this 162nd edition of the Mondoblog newsletter, we also come back to the latest news, as seen and analyzed by bloggers. These are the persistent problems of electricity supply in Mali, a child’s passion for metalwork, the celebration of women in literature. It is also a question of racism in football, the pangs of e-commerce and the quality of the services of mobile telephone operators.

We must save the Haitian education system

If the institutional crisis that Haiti is going through at the moment continues to have severe repercussions on the course of the academic year, it must be recognized that the problems encountered by the education system of this country do not date from today. As proof, 25% of the population is illiterate and 80% of teachers are not specifically trained in this profession. Yarns Jean-Louis examines the origins of school difficulties in his country. And for the blogger, the original sin of those who organized the operation of education in Haiti was the choice, not always clear, of the language of learning during the first years at school. Because there was a dispute between Creole and French, which are the two languages ​​of study. A dispute which is still not settled and which, from the blogger’s point of view, contributes to the crisis in the school.

In Mali, electricity is the luxury of the century

“Run naanaa! This is the cry of euphoria that the children and adults of Bamako give when the electricity returns. Malian cities experience the horrors of load shedding on a daily basis. While decrying this situation, which has not improved for decades, Mohamed Camara reviews the solutions adopted, with more or less success, by his fellow citizens to get out of it.

“I’m a student, but I don’t understand anything at school! »

Times of Order tells the story of Loumpou, a small blacksmith who is truly passionate about his work at the forge. He hammers the metal with force and precision, creating shapes each more surprising than the next. The peculiarity of Loumpou is that he very quickly chose to leave school. His passion is to work metal.

A tour in the letters dedicated to women

As a literature buff, Benjamin Lovua puts the focus on women and their evocation, even their celebration among classical authors. For example, the blogger was able to find dear Sédar Senghor and Baudelaire, respectively authors of “Black Woman” and “À une passere” a description of the fleeting beauty of the woman, who appears in turn queen, goddess and source of life. .

Mané, Sané: the truth if I lie E-commerce struggling in Kinshasa Boycott operators in Cameroon?

Football news is marked by the altercation between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané on the sidelines of a match for their club, Bayern Munich. Fabrice Fouda analyzes this case through the prism of racism in European locker rooms. See also «A year ago Russia shocked the world»- TV Courier Items of poor quality, delivered in poor condition, without a warranty receipt and sometimes out of time… Maria Maba. Between the untimely advertising calls, the promotional SMS that fill the inboxes and the indifference displayed in the face of the complaints of their customers, Ecclesiastes Deudjui raises the subject of the boycott of mobile operators.

« Don’t put barriers in your way. Go where your heart tells you to go. Talk about your culture, transmit your ambitions and let yourself be guided by your strong interior. Don’t try to want to be someone else in order to please someone. Know that the world needs you to bring something new. It is with these strong words that the Congolese blogger Prince-Ley Ntontolo chose to speak to his son. He writes to tell him what he has learned from life and advises him on the path he will have to take to become a man. A man who will be respected. A respect that will come above all from what he brings to the lives of his loved ones, his community, his country.

MONDOTUTO: ALL ABOUT IMAGES

Putting photos in your articles is essential: it allows you to highlight your text, and to make your reader understand visually what you are talking about. In the body of an article, a photo can also visually illustrate what you are explaining. The highlighting of an image, the insertion of one or more images in the body of an article, the use of royalty-free photos, the various Creative Commons licenses, the credit of the authors… This tutorial will help you gives all the tips and rules to follow to illustrate your articles in the rules of the art.

