We present you exclusively the single and video clip of “Misty” by Sara Zozaya the first appetizer of the first long work that the woman from San Sebastian has produced together with the musician and producer broad (Jon Aguirrezabalaga). In her new song, whose name is that of an English dog that one day saved Sara and now doesn’t know where she is, the artist shows us her most introspective, nostalgic and heartbreaking side: she looks inside until she finds the word, the I remember what touches and thus draw a map of the links and leaks. Taking up Spanish in her lyrics, Sara, with her broken magnetic voice, frees herself from everything that goes through her mind, the internal monologue that haunts us and that it is necessary to purge in order to prioritize oneself.

The San Sebastian singer-songwriter has been showing off her great talent for five years now, since her first release “III” (Self-published, 2018) that we include among the best demos of 2018 by Zarata (our edition of Euskadi Navarra and La Rioja). Two years later came a new EP, “Bat” (El Tigre Studios, 2020, Self-published), second best EP of 2020 for Zarata. In these three years not only have the songs of “Nara”: Sara has released “Rosa” with the instrumental quartet Ṙo, “グッドバイ” (Toe Cover), “Holly Grove” with Divorce From New York and Reykjavik606, and “Konforme” with Dupla, among other releases. Likewise, she has produced the original song “Nabarra” together with Serrulla for the documentary “Matxitxako” (Jesus Lacorte, 2022). He has not missed his appointment with the stages either: In addition to the many concerts he has offered in the Basque Country, his participation in the Suns Europe Festival: Performing Arts in Minority Languages ​​in Udine (Italy), the EMAC 2022 Festival with Queralt Lahoz and Xenia, in addition to other national artists, her collaboration with Clara Peya in the concert she offered at the Barakaldo Theater and her contribution in the last Skakeitan concert.