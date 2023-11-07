Home » Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi goes on hunger strike to protest restrictions on her medical care in prison
World

Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi goes on hunger strike to protest restrictions on her medical care in prison

by admin
Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi goes on hunger strike to protest restrictions on her medical care in prison

Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, has started a hunger strike while imprisoned in Evin prison in Tehran, Iran, famous for being the place where political prisoners are often locked up. Mohammadi is protesting against prison officials who have been blocking her transfer to hospital for a week despite her needing urgent medical care due to her refusal to wear the hijab, an Islamic veil that has been mandatory in public places in Iran since 1979.

On Monday, Mohammadi’s family published a statement on their official Instagram profile saying that the prison had informed them of the start of the hunger strike. The message also states that, according to a “trusted” prison doctor, Mohammadi needs to be urgently transferred to hospital as her heart and lung problems have worsened.

In the statement, Mohammadi’s family says they will not go on strike regard only the lack of medical care for the woman, but more generally the prison’s tendency to delay this type of care for prisoners who need it and the policy of compulsory hijab for Iranian women, which Mohammadi has opposed for years .

See also  After a long time, the mother and sister-in-law took all the items from the list Entertainment

You may also like

The subsequent trial between Robert De Niro and...

Voices from Gaza – “From biscuits to beans:...

Zelensky: “Will I vote in Ukraine in 2024?...

Torino-Sassuolo 2-1, goals and highlights: a goal from...

FARC Dissidents Declare Suspension of Dialogue Table and...

TIM is American, the Board of Directors accepted...

here is the program for the week

Then Gregory, Italian citizenship for the English newborn...

New Delhi Schools Closed and Traffic Restricted as...

Crosses, crítica de Goodnight, God Bless, I Love...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy