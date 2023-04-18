Home » We premiere the video clip of Deu’s rework of Sonic Trash’s “Amnesia”
We premiere the video clip of Deu’s rework of Sonic Trash’s “Amnesia”

We present you exclusively the film made by the artist Ismael Iglesias with the rework of Deu Txakartegi (WAS) of the song “Amnesia” by Sonic Trash, included in their album “King Kong Party” (LaMotta 2021). Last year the idea of ​​a remix of this song arose from the friendship between the band and Deu, to which Deu gives a new form but maintaining the intention and darkness of the original. When Ismael Iglesias heard it, he joined the party and brought it to life visually through this clip.

In February 2021 the last album of Sonic Trash, “King Kong Party” (LaMotta Records), more than five years after its previous publication, “Whip” (Guns of Brixton, 2015). In their latest work, the Bilbao band expands their sound towards more enveloping landscapes.

