We premiere the video clip of Deu’s rework of Sonic Trash’s “Amnesia”

We present you exclusively the film made by the artist Ismael Iglesias with the rework of Deu Txakartegi (WAS) of the song “Amnesia” by Sonic Trash, included in their album “King Kong Party” (LaMotta 2021). Last year the idea of ​​a remix of this song arose from the friendship between the band and Deu, to which Deu gives a new form but maintaining the intention and darkness of the original. When Ismael Iglesias heard it, he joined the party and brought it to life visually through this clip.