We premiered the video clip for "Algo mejor" by Tritones

We premiered the video clip for “Algo mejor” by Tritones

The San Sebastian rock group newts shows us the video clip of “Algo mejor”, which has the collaboration of Zaloa Urain (cocaine).

newts present us with the video clip of one of the five new songs that will soon be released on “for you”, his second album that was recorded and mixed by Yon Vidaur at MUIR studios. The trio made up of Dani Iglesias (guitar and vocals), Juan Gentil (bass) and Mikel Zubiria (drums) have composed their most choral, most open and incisive work since their debut in 2016 (“Nothing to lose”, self-published). It presents more direct songs in which they purge the frustrations and fears generated by the strange situation we are experiencing during the pandemic.

Zaloa Urainsinger of cocaine, provides the voice on two of the songs on the new album, probably the first time that the Eibartarra sings on an album in Spanish: “Se largo” and “Algo mejor”. Today we premiere the video clip of the latter, made by the production company Pegasus and with the appearance of lezotarra music Ilargi Arrizabalaga.

﻿

UPCOMING CONCERTS:

25/2 Abend, Lasarte (+ Natural Project)
12/3 Dabadaba, Donostia (+ The Good Goddess)
31/3 Asthma Ateneo, Bilbao
6/5 Xerrimuño, Those (+ Anonymous)
13/5 Cheyenne, Anoeta

