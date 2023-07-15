Weather forecast and road condition | Info

BiH will have mostly sunny, very warm and sultry weather today.

Source: Mondo – Haris Krhalić

This morning is mostly sunny with fog in some places in the river valleys and in the basins, it was announced from the Hydrometeorological Institute of Srpska.

Maximum air temperature from 32 to 38, in higher areas 26 degrees Celsius.

Air temperature at 8:00 a.m.: Sokolac 16, Širovo and Bjelašnica 17, Mrkonjić Grad, Gacko, Livno and Široki Brijeg 18, Mrakovica and Srebrenica 19, Prijedor, Višegrad, Bihać and Sarajevo 20, Banjaluka, Doboj and Foča 21, Bijeljina, Tuzla and Zenica 22, Neum and Bileća 23, Trebinje 24 and Mostar 25 degrees Celsius.

Road condition

The frequency of vehicles on most road routes in the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina has been increased. especially at the border crossings and on the sections leading to the southand from the Auto-moto Association /AMS/ of Republika Srpska appeal that drivers take more frequent breaks during long journeys and avoid risky overtaking.

At the Gradiška, Brod and Donja Gradina border crossings, the frequency of vehicles entering BiH has been increased, while at the other border crossings, detentions are no longer than 30 minutes.

On the main road section Han Pijesak one – Han Pijesak two and section Han Pijesak two – Sokolac, works are in progress and it is necessary to adjust the speed of vehicles and pay attention to temporary traffic signals.

On the section of the Rača – Vršani regional road, the traffic flow regime was changed, in order to regulate the entry and exit of construction site vehicles, which are engaged in the construction of the section of the Rača – Bijeljina highway.

Works are underway on the highway Gradiška – Banjaluka, where the construction of a business facility is underway at the Lužani Zapad resort, then on the roads Gradiška – Nova Topola – Klašnice, then Crkvina – the Republika Srpska/FBiH border Ledenice, in Prijedor in Ulica Kralja Aleksandra Prijedor on the way to Kozarska Dubica, and on the Lamovita – Ivanjska and Stari Ugljevik – Glavičice sections in the Glinj region.

Because of the works, driving is also slow on the road routes Bijeljina – Šepak in Pilica, Vlasenica – Sokolac on Han Pijeska, Žegulja – Ljubinje /section Podvrsnik – Ljubinje/, Brod na Drina /Foča/ – Hum /Šćepan Polje/, in the area of ​​Doboj where the construction of the highway from the Johovac interchange to Vukosavlja, then Foča – Goražde in the town of Filipovići, as well as on the part of the road Rogolji – Baraći, is underway.

On the section of the Razboj – Rudanka regional road, at the Ljeskovo voda pass, traffic is completely suspended due to landslide rehabilitation.

Freight vehicles are diverted to Jelah, and passenger vehicles to alternative routes Razboj – Gornja Vijaka – Derventa – Doboj and Razboj – Tedin Han – Doboj.

Landslides slow down traffic on the roads Gradiška – Kozarska Dubica, at the entrance to Orahova, Dobro Polje – Miljevina and Ukrina – Gornja Vijaka.

The 3rd Bosanskokrupska Una regatta is being held in FBiH today, which is why traffic on the main road Bosanska Krupa – Srbljani will be suspended from 9:30 a.m., and vehicles will be diverted to the regional road Bosanska Krupa – Cazin – Bihać.

Due to works on the Bihać – Kamenica highway section, traffic is suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The alternative direction is Bihać – Vrkašić – Kamenica – Izačić.

Due to the works on the Gorica bridge, the left tube of the 1 March tunnel on the section of the Zenica – Sarajevo highway is closed to traffic, and vehicles travel in both directions through the right tunnel tube.

Traffic is slower during the day due to the works on the highways Vitez – Travnik /Nova Bila/, Kiseljak – Busovača, Bijeljina – Šepak, Čitluk – LJubuški, Livno – Šuica and Ripač – Dubovsko, as well as at the entrance to Bugojno and at the entrance to Hadžiće from the main road.

(Srna/World)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

