Weather forecast and road condition | Info

BiH will have mostly sunny, dry and warmer weather today.

Source: Dušan Volaš, mondo.ba

In the afternoon, in some places, daytime development of cloudiness is possible, the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute announced.

There will be a weak to moderate wind from mainly northerly directions.

The daily air temperature will be from 23 to 29, in the higher regions of 17 degrees Celsius.

It is mostly sunny in most areas this morning, except in valleys and along river courses where there is fog or low clouds, according to data from the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute.

SITUATION ON THE ROADS

Traffic on most roads in the Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH takes place on dry and partially wet roads, and the morning fog reduces visibility, especially in valleys, so drivers are advised to be careful while driving, while respecting traffic regulations and avoiding risky overtaking.

The risk of landslides has increased on the sections in the cuts, and traffic is slower on the roads where there are current works and where traffic signals regulate traffic, announced the Automobile Association of the Republic of Srpska.

Work is underway on the roads Razboj-Stanari-Rudanka and it is diverted to alternative routes, then Rudice-Novi Grad, Han Pijesak one-Han Pijesak two and the section Han Pijesak two-Sokolac, Rača-Vršani, Gradiška-Banjaluka in Lužani, Kozarska Dubica-Prijedor, Johovac-Rudanka-Doboj, Razboj-Rudanka.

Works are also being carried out on the Foča-Goražde road in Filipovići, Gradiška-Nova Topola-Klašnice, Klašnice jedan-Nova Topola, Gradiška-Nova Topola, Čatrnja-Gradiška, Žegulja-Ljubinje, Brod na Drina /Foča/-Hum /Šćepan Polje /, Prijedor tri-Stara Rijeka, interchange Rudanka.

Due to the mining works, there is an occasional suspension of traffic on the main road Sarajevo-Foča, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., lasting twice for five to seven minutes.

On the highway Gradiška-Kozarska Dubica, at the entrance to Orahova, due to an activated landslide, traffic is moving slowly.

Due to damage to the bridge over the Bukovica River in the town of Gornji Podgradci and damage to the bridge over the Jablanica River in the town of Sovjak on local roads, traffic was stopped and diverted to alternative road routes.

On the main road Brod na Drina-Granični presad Hum/Šćepan Polje, traffic for passenger vehicles is difficult due to numerous landslides and the risk of landslides, while traffic for goods vehicles is suspended.

Due to the danger of landslides, traffic is prohibited on the road Stari Ugljevik-Glavičice and vehicles are diverted via the local road Modran-Ugljevik Selo, and freight vehicles are diverted via the main road Suvo Polje-Donja Trnova-Glavičice-Mezgraja.

Due to activated landslides, traffic takes place on the Ukrina-Gornja Vijaka regional road with one traffic lane, with alternating passing of vehicles.

On the regional road Mačkovac-Piperi, traffic for goods vehicles is prohibited due to damage to the bridge in Mačkovac, a ban is in force for goods vehicles whose total weight exceeds 12.5 tons on the road Polje-Podnovlje due to damage to the pavement, and traffic for goods vehicles is also prohibited vehicles with a total weight of over 30 tons on the overpass on the Klašnice dva-Šargovac road in Trn.

On the Kralja Aleksandra bridge in the municipality of Rudo, on the road Brodar-Rudo, traffic is prohibited for motor vehicles with a total weight of over 10 tons, while the speed limit for passenger vehicles is 20 kilometers per hour, and on the road Brod na Drina-Šćepan Polje it is prohibited traffic for all vehicles whose total weight exceeds 16 tons.

Due to works on the section of the Brčko-Cerik regional road /Bukvičko brdo/, traffic has been suspended and redirected to alternative routes Cerik-Lončari-Brčko, and for passenger vehicles Donja Skakava-Ulice-Vitanovići.

In the FBiH, traffic is slower due to works during the day on the main roads: Bihać-Kamenica, Stup-Blažuj, Kiseljak-Busovača, Travnik-Vitez, at the entrance to Bugojno from the direction of Rostov, Hadžiće and Kladanj from the direction of Olova.

Due to the subsidence of the road at the entrance to Vinac from the direction of Donji Vakuf, only one lane is in operation, and the speed is limited to 20 kilometers per hour.

On the section of the regional road from Ravno towards the Ljubinje-Trebinje main road, traffic was stopped and redirected to alternative routes.

The frequency of vehicles exiting Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Gradiška and Izačić border crossings has been increased, and at other crossings, delays are up to 20 minutes.

(World/Srna)

