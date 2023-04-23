Weather forecast for April 23, 2023 | Info

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 4°C to 10°C, and the maximum from 20°C to 24°C, in Negotin around 18°C.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Warmer with longer sunny periods with daytime cloud development. In the afternoon, the appearance of short-term local showers is possible in the southwest of Serbia and in some places in the far east and southeast. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure around normal and decreasing. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 10°C, and maximum from 20°C to 24°C, in Negotin around 18°C. In the evening, showers are possible in the west of Serbia. Temperature at 10 pm from 11°C to 15°C.

White City: Longer sunny periods and warm with weak daytime cloud development. Wind weak to moderate southeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum up to 23°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 15°C.

Niš: Sunny and warmer weather with weak daytime cloud development. Wind weak from the east. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 7°C, maximum up to 22°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Warmer with longer sunny periods with daytime cloud development. In the afternoon, a rare occurrence of short-term local showers is possible. Wind weak from the south and east. Pressure around normal and decreasing. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 8°C, and maximum from 21°C to 23°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, it is warmer and partly cloudy, and the maximum is around 17°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Warmer with longer sunny periods with daytime cloud development. Wind weak south and southeast, moderate southeast in southern Banat. Pressure around normal and decreasing. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 10°C, and maximum from 21°C to 23°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 15°C.

Novi Sad: Longer sunny periods and warm with weak daytime cloud development. Wind weak southeast and south. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum up to 22°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 14°C.

Subotica: Longer sunny periods and warm with weak daytime cloud development. Wind weak southeast and south. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 8°C, maximum up to 21°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C.

The weather for the next days: On Monday, changeable cloudy, more unstable weather with more frequent rain and local showers with thunder, first in the west and north of Serbia. In the afternoon in the south of Serbia sunny periods and very warm, and in the afternoon showers in that area as well. The wind is moderate from the south and south-east, and in the north and west of Serbia, turning to the west. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​in Subotica to 25°C in the south of Serbia. Rain and showers are expected in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 10°C to 15°C. Cooler with occasional rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the second half of next week, more hours of sunshine and a rise in temperature before May 1.

(WORLD)