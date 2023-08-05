Weather forecast for August 5, 2023 | Weather forecast

Morning temperature from 18°C ​​to 26°C, maximum from 27°C in Loznica to 38°C in the south of Serbia.

Today, more pronounced refreshment arrives with rain, showers and local bad weather, stormy wind and hail, first in the west and north of Serbia. In the south and east, the heat would persist for most of the day, and only later in the afternoon there would be heavy showers. The amount of precipitation will be significant and will range from 20 to over 50 lit/m 2 , so local torrents are possible. The wind will be moderate from the south and south-west in the morning, and the north-west in the afternoon, in the zone of showers it will be stormy for a short time. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 18°C ​​to 26°C, maximum from 27°C in Loznica to 38°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, rain and showers in most areas. The temperature at 10 pm is from 17°C in the north to 23°C in the south of Serbia, so the minimum daily temperature will be observed in the evening.

Belgrade: Refreshments will arrive on Saturday afternoon with rain and stronger local showers, inclement weather with stormy winds is also possible. Moderate southerly wind in the morning, and northwesterly in the afternoon, briefly stormy in the shower zone. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature 24°C, maximum around 31°C, and minimum at the end of the day around 19°C. Rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 21°C. Niš: On Saturday, it will be very hot, but later in the afternoon, refreshment will arrive with stronger local showers. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 23°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 38°C. Rain and showers in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 23°C. Užice region: Refreshment on Saturday with rain, showers and possible local disasters. Weak to moderate westerly wind, briefly stormy in the shower zone. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 18°C ​​to 22°C, maximum from 29°C to 32°C, dropping in the afternoon. Rain and showers in the evening. In Zlatibor and Tara, cooling with rain and showers and up to 25°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Novi Sad: Refreshments will arrive on Saturday with rain and stronger local showers and storms. Moderate southerly wind in the morning, and northwesterly in the afternoon, stormy in the shower zone. Morning temperature 23°C, maximum 30°C, and minimum at the end of the day 19°C. Rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 19°C. Subotica: Refreshment on Saturday afternoon with rain and heavier showers and inclement weather. The wind is south-westerly in the morning, and north-westerly in the afternoon, stormy in the area of ​​showers. Morning temperature 22°C, maximum 29°C, and minimum at the end of the day 18°C. Rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 18°C.

On Sunday, significantly fresher and changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain in all regions. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 14°C to 18°C, maximum from 22°C to 26°C. Occasional rain in the evening. Temperature at 10:00 p.m. from 16°C to 19°C in the south of Serbia On Monday significantly cooler than average with variable cloudiness and possible rain occasionally. Sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday with very fresh mornings and a slight increase in daily temperature. In the second half of next week, it will be sunny and getting warmer according to today’s forecast.

