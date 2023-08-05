AC Milan buy everything, Musah is the eighth signing – Calcio

Milan does not stop on the transfer market. The Rossoneri club has in fact also closed the eighth signing, Yunus Musah, who arrived in Italy yesterday evening and today underwent the usual medical tests before signing the contract that will bind him to the Rossoneri. An operation worth around 20 million euros closed in recent days with Valencia, with the midfielder born in 2002 who will reinforce the midfielder of Pioli’s team after signing a contract until 2028. Musah will also wear the number 80 shirt, the same number that Ronaldinho had worn in the Rossoneri, the idol of the American player who also passed from Italy at a young age.

Thus, for now, the first phase of the Milan market is completed, which after the sale of Tonali to Newcastle has completed eight signings: Sportiello, Romero, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Reijnders, Okafor, Chuckwueze and now Musah, going to fill the main shortcomings in the squad and above all lengthening the options available to Pioli. Now, however, the AC Milan club will focus above all on sales to thin out the team and try to cash in on the various redundancies. After Rebic’s farewell, in fact, among the outgoing operations the main one concerns De Ketelaere, who remains an option for Atalanta even if the Belgian also has admirers abroad.

Not only that, however, because the AC Milan management will also work on the farewells of Vasquez, Origi, Messias and Ballo-Touré, who remain with suitcase in hand waiting to find the right destination. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri will be back on the pitch on Tuesday, in the match against Monza for the first edition of the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy in honor of the historic patron who passed away on 12 June. A challenge that will be sold out at the U-Power Stadium, with 16,917 fans present at the Brianza stadium.

