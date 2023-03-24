Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 2°C to 11°C, and the maximum from 21°C in Vranje to 27°C in Prijepolje.

Serbia: On Friday, sunny and very warm for this time of year, in many places up to 25°C, and in some places up to 27°C. Wind weak to moderate south and southeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 11°C, and maximum from 21°C in Vranje to 27°C in Prijepolje. Dry and relatively warm in the evening.

White City: Sunny and very warm for this time of year on Friday. Wind weak southeast. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 11°C, and the maximum is 25°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Friday, sunny and very warm Wind weak weak east and south. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature around 8°C, and maximum up to 25°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Sunny and very warm for this time of year on Friday. Wind weak south and east. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 6°C, and maximum from 25°C to 27°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and in the afternoon up to 20°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Sunny and very warm for this time of year on Friday. Wind weak to moderate south and southeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 8°C, and maximum from 23°C to 25°C. Dry and warm in the evening.

Novi Sad: Sunny and very warm for this time of year on Friday. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is around 7°C, and the maximum temperature is 24°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Friday, longer periods of sunshine and even warmer than on Thursday. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature around 6°C, and maximum around 23°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Saturday cloud cover from the northwest brings passing rain to most areas with a minor drop in temperature. Local showers with thunder are also possible. Wind weak to moderate northwest and north. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 12°C, and maximum from 15°C in the north of Vojvodina to 20°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, the weather will clear up in the north, and in the central and southern regions, it will rain, moving to the southeast. On Sunday longer sunny spells and pleasantly warm during the day with a moderate southeast wind in the afternoon. On Monday cloudy with rain and stronger cooling with a drop in temperature during the day. In the evening and during the night towards Tuesday, the snowfall limit drops to around 800 meters above sea level. Tuesday in all regions significantly colder with rain, and in the mountains above 800 m above sea level with snow. From Wednesday porast temperature.

