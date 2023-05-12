Home » Weather forecast Friday, May 12, 2023 | weather forecast
Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 7°C to 12°C, and the maximum from 14°C in Negotin to 21°C in the south of Serbia, in Vranje.

Serbia: On Friday, changeable weather with alternating shorter sunny and longer cloudy periods with short-term rain occasionally and with local showers in some places. A moderate to strong southeasterly wind will blow in the Košava area, and in other regions a weak southerly or easterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 12°C, and maximum from 14°C in Negotin to 21°C in the south of Serbia, in Vranje. Rain is possible in some places in the north in the evening.

White City: On Friday, changeable cloudy weather with short-term rain and some sunny intervals. Moderate to strong southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum up to 18°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Friday, changeable cloudy weather with possible short-term rain or local downpour. Wind weak to moderate from the east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum up to 18°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Friday, changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain and local showers, but also with sunny intervals. A weak southerly wind will blow, and moderate to stronger in the mountains. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 10°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 19°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, variable with occasional rain and a maximum of around 14°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Friday, changeable weather with alternating shorter sunny and longer cloudy periods with short-term rain occasionally and with local showers in some places. A moderate to strong southeast wind will blow, very strong in southern Banat. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 12°C, and maximum from 15°C to 18°C. Rain is possible in some places in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Friday, changeable weather with alternating sunny and cloudy periods with short-term rain occasionally. Moderate to strong southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum up to 17°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Subotica: On Friday, changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain. Moderate to strong southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum around 15°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Saturday in most regions mostly dry and warmer with sunny periods with daytime cloud development. However, in the afternoon there is a chance for short-term rain and local showers with a greater chance in the southwest and west of Serbia and in the central regions. The south-east wind will weaken a little in the Košava area, and in other regions a weak south or east wind. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 12°C, and maximum from 19°C to 23°C. In the evening, rain is possible in some places in the west of Serbia and in the central regions. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 16°C. On Sunday changeable cloudy weather with sunny intervals, but also possible short-term rain. It will be windy in the Košava area with a moderate to strong southeast wind. The first three days of next week variable weather continues with alternating dry and rainy intervals.

