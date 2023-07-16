Home » Weather forecast July 16, 2023 | weather forecast
World

Weather forecast July 16, 2023 | weather forecast

by admin
Weather forecast July 16, 2023 | weather forecast

The weather will be warmer on Monday, we are expecting high temperatures.

Source: Kurir/Nenad Kostić

Serbia: Sunny and very hot in all regions. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure slightly above or around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 24°C, and maximum from 35°C to 38°C. Very warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 24°C to 30°C.

White City: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind weak southeast. Pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 24°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 37°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 30°C.

Niš: Mostly sunny and very warm. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 21°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 37°C.

Užice region: Mostly sunny and very warm. Wind weak easterly or changeable. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 19°C, and maximum from 35°C to 37°C. Sunny and very warm in Zlatibor and Tara, 32°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Sunny and very hot. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 19°C to 22°C, and maximum from 35°C to 38°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 25°C to 28°C.

Novi Sad: Sunny and very warm. Wind weak southeast. Pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 22°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 38°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 28°C.

Subotica: Sunny and very warm. Wind weak southeast. Pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 20°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 37°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h 27°C.

See also  the story of a nation – breaking news

The weather for the next days: On Monday, sunny and very hot in all regions. Wind weak south and southeast, and at the end of the day weak northwest in the north. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 18°C ​​to 26°C, and maximum from 36°C to 40°C. Very warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 26°C to 32°C.

On Tuesday, it will be a few degrees less hot, and on Wednesday it will be very hot again, close to 40°C. In the second half of next week, the heat will gradually decrease.

BONUS VIDEO:

06:07 WHAT CAN GO WRONG IN THE SUN? The doctor warns: Exposure to high temperatures also leads to DELIRIIUM AND COMA. Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

(WORLD)

You may also like

The worst accident of the season in Formula...

Daily horoscope for July 16, 2023 | Magazine...

Long Island serial killer arrested after 13 years

Northern League Pillon’s tweet on Michela Murgia: “You...

Devastating Canadian Wildfires Threaten Air Quality in US

The New York Times on losses in the...

Naked Volunteers Gather in Kuopio, Finland for Spencer...

to Zen comes from Varese

There is no drinking water for 3 and...

Jelena Karleuša and Bojan Karić wedding and divorce...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy