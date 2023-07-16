Weather forecast July 16, 2023 | weather forecast

The weather will be warmer on Monday, we are expecting high temperatures.

Serbia: Sunny and very hot in all regions. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure slightly above or around normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 24°C, and maximum from 35°C to 38°C. Very warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 24°C to 30°C.

White City: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind weak southeast. Pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 24°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 37°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 30°C.

Niš: Mostly sunny and very warm. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 21°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 37°C.

Užice region: Mostly sunny and very warm. Wind weak easterly or changeable. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 19°C, and maximum from 35°C to 37°C. Sunny and very warm in Zlatibor and Tara, 32°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Sunny and very hot. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 19°C to 22°C, and maximum from 35°C to 38°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 25°C to 28°C.

Novi Sad: Sunny and very warm. Wind weak southeast. Pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 22°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 38°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 28°C.

Subotica: Sunny and very warm. Wind weak southeast. Pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 20°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 37°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h 27°C.

The weather for the next days: On Monday, sunny and very hot in all regions. Wind weak south and southeast, and at the end of the day weak northwest in the north. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 18°C ​​to 26°C, and maximum from 36°C to 40°C. Very warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 26°C to 32°C.

On Tuesday, it will be a few degrees less hot, and on Wednesday it will be very hot again, close to 40°C. In the second half of next week, the heat will gradually decrease.

