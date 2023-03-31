Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 3°C to 10°C, the maximum from 17°C to 21°C.

Serbia: Moderately warm with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. At the end of the day and into the night towards Saturday, it rained in the north of Serbia. The wind is weak from the west in the morning, and weak to moderate from the southwest and south during the day. Pressure around normal and decreasing. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 10°C, maximum from 17°C to 21°C. Rain is possible in the north of Serbia in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 14°C.

White City: Moderately warm with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Rain is possible at the end of the day and in the night towards Saturday. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 10°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 20°C. Light rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 14°C.

Niš: Warm with changeable clouds with sunny intervals. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 6°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 21°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Moderately warm with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature from 3°C to 5°C, maximum from 19°C to 21°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny intervals and 14°C at 1000 masl.

Vojvodina: Moderately warm with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Overcast in the afternoon, and rain at the end of the day and in the night towards Saturday. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 9°C, maximum from 17°C to 20°C. Rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 10°C to 12°C.

Novi Sad: Moderately warm with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Rain is possible at the end of the day and in the night towards Saturday. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 9°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 20°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 12°C.

Subotica: Moderately warm with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Rain at the end of the day and in the night towards Saturday. Moderate southwesterly wind. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 8°C, and the maximum is 19°C. Rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 11°C.

The weather for the next days: On Saturday, cloudy and a little colder with rain, more abundant in the north and west of Serbia. In the south, sunny intervals and warmer with very little rain. Wind moderate north and northwest, in the south of Serbia southwest. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 10°C, maximum from 12°C in the north to 20°C in the south of Serbia. Rain in the evening, except in the south. Temperature at 10 pm from 7°C to 11°C.

Partly cloudy with occasional rain on Sunday. On Monday, it will cool down with rain, and in the mountains above 800 m above sea level, there will be snow with an increased northerly wind. On Tuesday, it will be even colder with rain and possible sleet and snow in the morning in some places and in lower areas, especially in the west of Serbia.

