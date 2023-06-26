Weather forecast Monday June 26, 2023 | Weather forecast

Today in Serbia the minimum temperature will be from 14°C to 18°C, and the maximum from 25°C to 29°C.

Serbia: Warmer on Monday with longer sunny periods and no heat. During the day, clouds develop in the east and south of Serbia, where short-term local showers are possible. Dry in other areas. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 18°C, and maximum from 25°C to 29°C. Dry in the evening.

White City: Warmer on Monday with longer sunny periods and no heat. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 17°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 28°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: Warmer on Monday with sunny periods and no heat. During the day cloud development with a small chance of a surprise local shower. Wind weak from the north and northwest. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 27°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Warmer on Monday with sunny periods. Clouds develop during the day with a small chance of short-term local showers. Wind weak from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 16°C, and maximum from 25°C to 27°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny periods and the development of clouds with a possible short-term shower and a maximum of about 20°C at 1000 masl.

Vojvodina: Warmer on Monday with longer sunny periods and no heat. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 16°C, and maximum from 27°C to 29°C. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: Warmer on Monday with longer sunny periods and no heat. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 15°C, and the maximum temperature is 29°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: Warmer on Monday with longer sunny periods and no heat. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 28°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

Tuesday sunny and even warmer, and at the end of the day and in the middle of the night in the north of Vojvodina there may be local showers. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 13°C to 18°C, and maximum from 28°C to 31°C. In the evening, showers are possible in the north of Vojvodina. On Wednesday less frequent occurrence of local showers, a on Thursday and Fridayk sunny and warm, around or slightly above 30°C.

