Weather forecast Saturday 20 May 2023 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 8°C to 15°C, and the maximum from 24°C to 27°C.

Serbia: Much warmer and mostly sunny on Saturday, with weak cloud development during the day. Only in the extreme south and east of Serbia, a rare occurrence of short-term local showers in the afternoon is possible. The wind is weak to moderate from the east and south-east, moderate to stronger in southern Banat. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 15°C, and maximum from 24°C to 27°C. Dry in the evening.

White City: On Saturday, it will be even warmer and mostly sunny with a weak development of clouds during the day. Moderate southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 27°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Saturday, it will be even warmer and mostly sunny with a weak development of clouds during the day. Wind weak northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum up to 27°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Saturday, it will be even warmer and mostly sunny with a weak development of clouds during the day. In the afternoon, there is a very small chance of short-term local showers. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 10°C, and maximum from 25°C to 26°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, it is warmer with sunny periods and up to 20°C at 1000 meters above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Saturday, it will be even warmer and mostly sunny with a weak development of clouds during the day. The wind is weak to moderate from the east and south-east, moderate to stronger in southern Banat. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 15°C, and maximum from 25°C to 27°C. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Saturday, it will be even warmer and mostly sunny with a weak development of clouds during the day. Moderate southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum up to 26°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Saturday, it will be even warmer and mostly sunny with a weak development of clouds during the day. Wind moderate east and southeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 13°C, maximum up to 26°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Sunday warm with sunny periods and daily cloud development. In the afternoon, the appearance of short-term local showers is possible, with a greater chance in the southwestern and central regions of Serbia. The wind is weak to moderate from the east and south-east, occasionally increasing in southern Banat. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 16°C, and maximum from 22°C to 26°C. Dry in the evening. During most of the next week warm with sunny periods and daily cloud development. In the afternoon, a rare occurrence of short-term local showers is possible. Daily temperatures around or slightly above 25°C in most regions.

