After a warm period that reminded many of summer, cooler weather is coming back.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

On Saturday, cloud cover from the northwest will bring passing rain to most areas with a drop in the daily temperature by 5°C to 10°C compared to Friday.. Short-term local showers with thunder are also possible, according to the forecast. The wind is weak and changeable in the morning, and moderate in the afternoon from the north-west and north. Pressure around normal. The minimum morning temperature is from 5°C to 12°C, and the maximum from 14°C in the northwest to 22°C in the south of Serbia, but it also drops in the afternoon. In the evening, the weather will clear up in the north, and in the central and southern regions, it will rain, moving to the southeast.

Fresher with overcast with passing rain in Belgrade. The wind is weak in the morning, and moderate in the afternoon from the northwest. Pressure around normal. Morning temperature 12°C, maximum up to 16°C, and minimum at the end of the day around 10°C. Dry in the evening. Warm in Niš with clouds with rain and possible short-term local showers in the afternoon. The wind is weak in the morning, and moderate in the afternoon from the northwest. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature around 9°C, and maximum up to 21°C. Rain in the evening.

The cloud cover from the northwest brings passing rain to most areas around Užice, with the temperature dropping by 5°C to 10°C compared to Friday. Local showers with thunder are also possible. Wind in the afternoon moderate northwest and north. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 7°C, and maximum from 16°C to 18°C. Overcast and rain with possible showers on Zlatibor and Tara.

Overcast from the northwest brings passing rain to most parts of Vojvodina with a temperature drop of 7°C to 10°C compared to the day before. Short-term local showers with thunder are also possible. Wind moderate northwest and north. Pressure around normal. Morning temperature from 10°C to 12°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C. Clearing in the evening, first in the north of Vojvodina. Similar weather in Novi Sad and Subotica.

The weather for the next days

On Sunday, longer sunny periods and pleasantly warm during the day with light to moderate south and southeast winds in the afternoon. Pressure slightly below normal and falling. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 8°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​in the north to 21°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, clouds in the west and north will bring rain in the night towards Monday.

On Monday, cloudy with rain and stronger cooling with a drop in temperature during the day in all regions. In the evening and during the night towards Tuesday, the snowfall limit drops to around 800 meters above sea level. It will be cold in all regions on Tuesday, but with gradual clearing. From Wednesday, the temperature will rise.

