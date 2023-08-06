Weather forecast Sunday August 6, 2023 | Weather forecast

Much fresher and changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain.

Serbia: Much fresher and changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain in all regions. There will also be some sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 15°C to 20°C, maximum from 22°C in the west and north to 27°C in the south of Serbia. Occasional rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 19°C.

White City: Much fresher and changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum morning temperature is 17°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 24°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 19°C.

Niš: Much fresher and changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum morning temperature is 17°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 20°C.

Užice region: Fresh and changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Jinternal temperature from 14°C to 16°C, maximum from 22°C to 24°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, cold with rain and around 18°C ​​at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Much fresher and changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain. There will also be some sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Jinternal temperature from 14°C to 16°C, maximum from 22°C to 24°C. Occasional rain in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 18°C.

Novi Sad: Fresh and changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. The minimum morning temperature is 15°C, and the maximum is 23°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 18°C.

Subotica: Fresh and changeable cloudy weather with occasional rain. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. The minimum morning temperature is 14°C, and the maximum is 22°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 17°C.

The weather for the next days: On Monday, significantly fresher than average with a few sunny intervals and variable cloudiness with possible short-term rain occasionally. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, maximum from 21°C to 25°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 14°C to 18°C.

Sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday with very fresh mornings and a slight increase in daily temperature. In the second half of next week, it will be sunny and warmer according to today’s forecast.

