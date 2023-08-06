Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: Netherlands vs. South Africa – Live Ticker – Round of 16 – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

30.

04:32

Well then: Seoposenwe is substituted off and Shongwe comes in for her.

30.

04:32

Wendy Shongwe comes on as a substitute for South Africa

30.

04:31

Jermaine Seoposenwe comes off the bench for South Africa

29.

04:31

The following corner kick came close to the goal, Swart plucks the ball out of the air.

28.

04:31

A good individual action, that went too fast for the South Africans! Daniëlle van de Donk turns a throw-in from the left in a strong and dynamic way, there is too big a gap in the South African defense. Van de Donk can get into the box and shoot to the near corner, but keeper Swart is there.

26.

04:28

No, Seoposenwe seems to be trying again. In the last few minutes there was no flow of play due to the treatment, now the Banyana Banyana are trying again. But Kgatlana’s through ball was played a little too optimistically.

24.

04:26

Without Seoposenwe it goes on for the time being, in a few moments the injury-related change will take place.

23.

04:25

After a short period of play, Seoposenwe sits down on the lawn again, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to go any further. The coach of the Dutch women Andries Jonker uses this for a short announcement.

21.

04:23

Seoposenwe threw himself uncompromisingly into van de Donk’s shot. She had to be treated on the field and then on the sidelines but has since returned to the green.

18.

04:22

The Europeans are once again active in the opponent’s penalty area and scored goals in the person of van de Donk and Martens. However, a South African woman blocks each time.

17.

04:20

Although the South Africans’ initial reaction was good, an early goal is of course a blessing for Leeuwinnen. The ball can now run a little more patiently in their own ranks and over the course of the game South Africa will have to gradually break away from the compact defense.

14.

04:16

Biyana would like to bring in a central free kick as a cross, but a Dutchwoman sensed that and cleared it.

12.

04:14

The South Africans react strongly. Half right Thembi Kgatlana is wanted. She breaks into the penalty area on the right and shoots from a tight angle. The span shot rises like a line just past the goal, probably even touching the aluminum.

9.

04:11

Tooor for the Netherlands, 1-0 through Jill Roord



Early lead for Oranje! Sherida Spitse brings in the corner kick from the right as a sharp cross, Lieke Martens runs in and heads to the short corner. There, Ramalepe clears on the line, but the candle falls right on the head of Jill Roord, who practically has to offer her skull while standing on the goal line.

8.

04:11

Now South Africa’s goalkeeper is challenged for the first time: Brugts’ high chipball almost surprised Swart. But the goalkeeper gets her right hand raised and guides the leather over the crossbar.

6.

04:09

But the South Africans got the first shot: After winning the ball, a lot of space is bridged with two deep passes, and it quickly goes deep. Thembi Kgatlana tries it from the inside right and full run, the unplaced shot does not pose a threat to keeper van Domselaar.

3.

04:05

In the first few minutes, it becomes clear what the duel will look like: The Netherlands are in control and have more possession of the ball, while South Africa defends compactly and is waiting for counterattacks.

1.

04:02

In Australia’s largest city, Sydney, the hour has just struck noon, it’s 12 noon. The Netherlands toast in orange jerseys, the Banyana Banyana wear dark outfits.

1.

04:02

game start

03:55

The Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita leads the two teams onto the field, now the national anthems of both countries are playing.

03:54

South Africa also make a change from their 3-2 win against Italy, with Kholosa Biyana starting in place of Robyn Moodaly.

03:49

Lineth Beerensteyn, who recently injured his ankle, is back in the starting XI for the Dutch side, with the former Bayern player putting Katja Snoeijs back on the bench and forming a double attack again with Lieke Martens.

03:46

For the South Africans, the 3-2 win over Italy was their first win against one of Europe’s bigger nations. The record against the Netherlands does not give much encouragement for today’s game: With eight defeats in eight duels, Oranje are clearly the feared opponents of the Africans. The Netherlands won the last friendly in April 2022 5-1.

03:42

While the Dutch have a strong goal difference of 9:1 in the preliminary round, mainly thanks to the 7-0 thrashing of Vietnam, it was even at 6:6 in South Africa – the Africans only had close games.

03:34

For South Africa, on the other hand, it is already one of the greatest successes in the history of women’s football. The reigning African champions have only taken part in the World Cup for the second time, so after the preliminary round in 2019, the South African women are now in their first knockout round. The Dutch are favoured, but who knows? Perhaps, as in Group G, the Africans can cause an upset in the knockout stages.

03:31

The Dutch women are considered to be one of the favorites for the title. After the vice world championship at the last World Cup in 2019 and the European title in 2017, the really big hit should take place in Australia and New Zealand. Appearances in Group E underlined the ambitions, winning the group ahead of the USA was the first exclamation mark sent to the competition.

03:24

South Africa, on the other hand, started the tournament with a defeat against Sweden (1:2), after the 2:2 draw against the Argentines, the starting position was actually no longer particularly promising. But because Sweden won both the second game against Italy and the game against Argentina, South Africa and Italy went head-to-head on the final day for second place in the group. The southern Europeans were in the lead well into injury time, then Thembi Kgatlana shocked the Italians after a great combination and shot South Africa into the round of 16.

03:19

In Group E, the Dutch have at least slightly surprisingly relegated the defending champions and title favorites USA to second place. After they narrowly defeated their debutant Portugal 1-0 in the opening game, the direct duel against those same Americans followed. No team won the repeat of the 2019 World Cup final, the teams neutralized each other 1-1. On the last day of the game, the Leeuwinnen shot Vietnam out of the stadium 7-0, gained self-confidence and, thanks to the parallel draw between Portugal and the USA, secured victory in their group.

03:12

Yesterday the Spaniards opened the knockout stage impressively against Switzerland and made it through to the quarter-finals with a 5-1 win. There the opponent will be called the Netherlands or South Africa. While the Netherlands are in the top ten in the world rankings (9th), the South Africans, in 54th place, are the worst-ranked nation to reach the round of 16.

03:00

Good night and welcome to the second round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup! The Netherlands and South Africa will determine Spain’s quarter-final opponents with kick-off in Sydney at 4am CEST.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

