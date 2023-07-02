Weather forecast Sunday July 2, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum temperature from 13°C to 18°C, and maximum from 25°C to 28°C.

In Serbia on Sunday, slightly fresher weather with passing rain that gradually moves to the south with the cessation of precipitation and clearing in most areas during the afternoon and evening. It can remain dry in the far north of Serbia. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 13°C to 18°C, and maximum from 25°C to 28°C. In the evening it will be mostly dry in the north, and in the south and partly in the central regions with occasional rain that stops by the end of the day. Temperature at 10 pm from 19°C to 23°C.

In Belgrade on Sunday partly cloudy with occasional rain but also sunny intervals with clearing in the afternoon. Wind weak weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 26°C. Mostly dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h up to 22°C.

In Niš on Sunday fresher and partly cloudy with passing rain. Wind weak northwest. Pressure around or slightly below normal. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 26°C. In the evening with occasional rain that stops by the end of the day.

In the Užice region on Sunday a little fresher with rain with clearing later in the afternoon and early evening. Wind weak from the north. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 13°C to 14°C, and maximum from 25°C to 26°C. Mostly dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, partly cloudy with occasional rain and up to 21°C at 1000 m above sea level.

In Vojvodina on Sunday with rain occasionally with the cessation of precipitation in the afternoon and gradual clearing first in the extreme north, northwest and west, and then in other regions with sunny periods. Only in the far north of Vojvodina can it stay dry throughout the day. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 15°C to 17°C, and maximum from 26°C to 27°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 20°C to 23°C.

In Novi Sad on Sunday morning partly cloudy with occasional rain. Clearing in the afternoon with sunny periods in the second part of the day. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 27°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h up to 22°C.

In Subotica on Sunday, mostly dry with passing clouds in the morning. During the morning there is a chance of occasional rain with a quick clearing and longer sunny periods during the day. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 28°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h up to 22°C.

The weather for the next days

At the beginning of next week, sunny and warm or very warm with temperatures around or slightly above 30°C. On Monday, sunny and warmer in all regions. The wind is weak from the north and north-west, turning to the east and south-east. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 12°C to 18°C, and maximum from 29°C to 30°C. Dry and pleasant in the evening

warm. Temperature at 10 pm from 22°C to 25°C. Sunny and even warmer on Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday, it will be warm with longer sunny periods with the development of clouds and the chance of rain or local showers in the afternoon.

