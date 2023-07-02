Weekend horoscope 1 July and 2 July 2023 sign by sign of Affaritaliani.it

Weekend horoscope July 1st and July 2nd 2023: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 1 JULY – 2 JULY 2023

Aries Weekend Horoscope: Better to be open about your anxieties than to repress your feelings and pretend everything is fine. Sharing your feelings can be a relief as the Gemini Sun in your house of communication aligns with wounded healer Chiron. Relieving yourself with a caring person you trust can reveal that you are not alone in your experiences. The Last Quarter Moon in sensitive Pisces and your subconscious realm can trigger emotions you’d rather not face. Giving voice to what you feel can be uncomfortable. At the same time, facing the reality of your experience can also be immensely liberating. Dare to be authentic and speak your truth. Time to let the healing begin!

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 1 JULY – 2 JULY 2023

Taurus Weekend Horoscope: Expressing your thoughts and feelings is imperative with the sun and Mercury in Cancer and your house of communication. Your enthusiasm will be infectious as the sun and Mercury sync up with cheery Jupiter in your sign. Is this the perfect day to tackle a writing assignment or perhaps you’d like to share your ideas on social media? Your audience can’t help but be tricked into paying attention to what you have to say. It’s also a great time to get to know someone better. Your interest will come across as genuine when you are attentive and ask thoughtful questions.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 1 JULY – 2 JULY 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: Saturn goes retrograde in Pisces and your house of aspirations. Through November 4, you’re encouraged to examine your dedication to achieving your goals and achieving the recognition you desire. Do your goals still have meaning? Or has it become an empty pursuit of status and recognition? It’s an opportune time to rethink your aspirations and get back on the right track. Some Geminis may find that something they once considered a milestone is no longer relevant, prompting a change in trajectory. Achieving what you want is not child’s play. However, what you make will have lasting value.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 1 JULY – 2 JULY 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope: You can grumble secretly about something that’s bothering you, or you can speak up and let someone know what’s on your mind. Communicator Mercury in your hidden 12th house syncronizes with warrior Eris, which may inspire you to reveal a grievance you’ve been keeping to yourself. If you haven’t voiced your thoughts and concerns beforehand, there’s a good chance people aren’t aware of the problem. Before you speak, make sure you have the facts straight. It could get awkward if you make a big fuss and then realize you don’t fully understand what’s going on.

