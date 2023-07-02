F1, Austrian GP: Verstappen dominates the Sprint in the wet. Sainz on the podium, Leclerc sinks

The rain increases the show in the rear, it doesn’t change the story up front: Max Verstappen dominates and also wins the Sprint Race of the Austrian Grand Prix. The Dutch of Red Bull he had a thrill right on the first lap, when he had to pass his teammate Sergio Perez to take first place. Then he started grinding pace and all the other riders saw him again only after the arrival. On the wet asphalt of the Spielberg circuit a good race of Carlos Sainz, which brought the Ferrari on the third step of the podium behind the two Red Bulls. In great difficulty however Charles Leclercwho had already struggled in shootout qualifying: the Monegasque has long struggled with Esteban Oconthen closed 12esimo after the tire change for the last few laps.

The Sprint started with wet asphalt and everyone with s intermediate tires. The big surprise was the Haas Of Nico Hulkenberg who remained in second position for a long time, only to collapse in the second part of the race from 24 giri. Instead, there was a great fight behind the two Aston Martins, but no one was able to get out of the fray and cling to the train of the leaders. On lap 18 some teams tried to shuffle the cards, with the track gradually progressing wiping, mounting the soft. It worked especially for Russell, who managed to recover several positions and close eighth. Leclerc instead mounted the medium and slipped even further back.

The Monegasque of Ferrari he will have to be good at resetting after a difficult Saturday, because Sunday will be normal big prize there is one great luck to conquer a podium: shoot in the front row alongside Verstappen, which at this moment seems to be from another planet. Occasion also for Sainz, who started third and proved to be very comfortable on the bends of the Austrian circuit. There Ferrari he will have to demonstrate that he has a race pace that can hold his own against Aston Martin e Mercedeswho this time start from behind.

The order of arrival of the Sprint of the Austrian GP:

​1. Verstappen (Red Bull)

​2. Perez (Red Bull)

​3. Sainz (Ferrari)

​4. Stroll (Aston Martin)

​5. Alonso (Aston Martin)

​6. Hulkenberg (Haas)

​7. Ocon (Alpine)

​8. Russell (Mercedes)

​9. Norris (McLaren)

​10. Hamilton (Mercedes)

The classification of the World Championship after the Sprint of the Fp of Austria:

​1. Verstappen 203

2. Perez 133

3. Alonso 121

4. Hamilton 102

5. Sainz 74

6. Russell 66

7. Leclerc 54

8. Stroll 42

9. Ocon 31

10. Gasly 15

