Will James Rodríguez be a new reinforcement of Deportes Tolima?

James Rodríguez is confident of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup

“It was sad because we wanted to go to another World Cup. This generation deserved it. Not going to a World Cup was hard for this good generation. But hey, there’s another one left and hopefully we can go,” said the player in an interview with the weekly magazine.

James Rodríguez wants to return to a World Cup with Colombia

The former Real Madrid player assured: “It was not our fault, nor the coaching staff. This is like together. We didn’t play well, we went to seven games without scoring goals, that’s a lot for a qualifying round. When you want to go to a World Cup, you have to score goals. That was something we had to assume responsibly. But soccer gives many revenges. Hopefully by 2026 we can be there,” James said in the post.

James and his opinion on Lorenzo, Queiroz and Pekerman

On the other hand, he considered that the departure of Argentine Néstor Pekerman, who was there before Queiroz, was a mistake because it affected the team. “Pékerman knew the process, he had been there since 2011. He knew the young players, the older ones. In the end, although they say that players change coaches, for me it’s all a lie. It’s the Federation that makes the changes.”

