Home » Weather forecast Thursday, May 18, 2023 | weather forecast
World

Weather forecast Thursday, May 18, 2023 | weather forecast

by admin
Weather forecast Thursday, May 18, 2023 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 9°C to 13°C, and the maximum from 14°C to 18°C, in Negotin and Zaječar around 20°C.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

Serbia: Cooler and mostly cloudy with light rain occasionally. Only in the Timok Krajina will it be warmer with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 13°C, and maximum from 14°C to 18°C, in Negotin and Zaječar around 20°C. In the evening, the rain gradually stops. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 14°C.

White City: Cooler and mostly cloudy with light rain occasionally. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum up to 16°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 14°C.

Niš: Cooler and mostly cloudy with light rain occasionally. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum up to 17°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Cooler and cloudy with light rain occasionally. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 11°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, it is colder and cloudy with rain and up to 10°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Cooler and mostly cloudy with light rain occasionally. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 12°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C. In the evening, the rain gradually stops. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 14°C.

See also  United Kingdom, Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting their second child

Novi Sad: Cooler and mostly cloudy with light rain occasionally. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum around 15°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C.

Subotica: Cooler and mostly cloudy with light rain occasionally. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum around 15°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C.

The weather for the next days: On Friday, warmer with sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day with less frequent occurrence of short-term local showers in the afternoon. Wind weak, northerly in the morning, easterly in the afternoon. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 12°C, and maximum from 20°C to 23°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 17°C.

For the weekend, it will be even warmer with longer sunny periods and the development of clouds during the day. On Saturday afternoon, a rare occurrence of local showers is possible in the south of Serbia, and on Sunday there is a slightly higher chance of afternoon showers in the west and south of Serbia and in the eastern regions.

(WORLD)

You may also like

I have. allows you to personalize the telephone...

Montana, TikTok banned in the US state since...

Belarus has restored border controls with Russia after...

“Here is the Boris Johnson you don’t know”....

Syria wants to do its best to curry...

State of the water level of the river...

«But I will only think about Palermo»”

Granit Xhaka goes from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen...

News Udinese – The black and whites with...

Drugs at will from Morocco and Spain in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy