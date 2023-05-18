Weather forecast Thursday, May 18, 2023 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 9°C to 13°C, and the maximum from 14°C to 18°C, in Negotin and Zaječar around 20°C.

Serbia: Cooler and mostly cloudy with light rain occasionally. Only in the Timok Krajina will it be warmer with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 13°C, and maximum from 14°C to 18°C, in Negotin and Zaječar around 20°C. In the evening, the rain gradually stops. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 14°C.

White City: Cooler and mostly cloudy with light rain occasionally. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum up to 16°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 14°C.

Niš: Cooler and mostly cloudy with light rain occasionally. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum up to 17°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Cooler and cloudy with light rain occasionally. Wind weak from the north. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 11°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, it is colder and cloudy with rain and up to 10°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Cooler and mostly cloudy with light rain occasionally. Wind weak from the north and northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 12°C, and maximum from 14°C to 16°C. In the evening, the rain gradually stops. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 14°C.

Novi Sad: Cooler and mostly cloudy with light rain occasionally. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum around 15°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C.

Subotica: Cooler and mostly cloudy with light rain occasionally. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum around 15°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C.

The weather for the next days: On Friday, warmer with sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day with less frequent occurrence of short-term local showers in the afternoon. Wind weak, northerly in the morning, easterly in the afternoon. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 7°C to 12°C, and maximum from 20°C to 23°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 12°C to 17°C.

For the weekend, it will be even warmer with longer sunny periods and the development of clouds during the day. On Saturday afternoon, a rare occurrence of local showers is possible in the south of Serbia, and on Sunday there is a slightly higher chance of afternoon showers in the west and south of Serbia and in the eastern regions.

