Bamboo toothbrush in comparison: 4 sustainable alternatives

Bamboo toothbrushes are all the rage right now, but are they all really sustainable?

Plastic toothbrushes are bad for the environment, that’s no secret. Sustainable alternatives made from bamboo, on the other hand, are finding more and more enthusiastic supporters – but are they really better for the environment? After all, not everything about it is recyclable.

Bamboo toothbrushes are mostly free of harmful substances, can (at least partially) be recycled and conserve our natural resources. In contrast to toothbrushes made of plastic, the climate balance is significantly better, but the sustainable alternatives also have a weak point: According to the federal government of Hesse, bamboo has to cover long transport routes because the material mostly comes from China – and thus worsens the environmental balance. In addition, the brush head is not recyclable. Why this is and which manufacturers are recommended is revealed below.

Four bamboo toothbrushes in comparison



1. Hydrophil



The bamboo toothbrushes from the Hydrophil brand are available in packs of 4. In contrast to other manufacturers, the models are available in different colors (Rot, Green, Blau) available – these are naturally made, biodegradable and free of synthetics. In addition, you can choose between different degrees of hardness of the bristles made of BPA-free nylon: These are made of castor oil, a renewable raw material. Another benefit is that Hydrophil ships its bamboo toothbrushes in eco-friendly packaging made from recycled material.

And how does it apply to children? According to Johanna Kant, Chairwoman of the Federal Association of Pediatric Dentists, there is nothing to prevent even the little ones brushing their teeth bamboo brushes brushing: “Regardless of the type of toothbrush used, it is important that the teeth are clean afterwards and that neither the tooth substance nor the gums are damaged during brushing.”

2. Bamboo love



According to the manufacturer, the sustainable toothbrush from bamboo love no pollutants. The wavy design is intended to feel good in the hand, but what makes this model special is its bristles: These are made of bamboo viscose – this means that the toothbrush can be disposed of in one piece with organic waste. Another plus is the packaging made from recycled cardboard, so it is also free of plastic and completely vegan. The model is available individually, but also as a 3er-set accessible.

3. Nature Nerds



The toothbrushes of Nature Nerds are – according to the manufacturer – made from sustainably grown bamboo, are also vegan and BPA-free. The unique design on the body of the brushes is also striking: This is by no means a lacquer or color print, instead the motifs were engraved using a laser. Plastic waste is also completely avoided here, which of course also applies to the packaging.

4. Ecobamboo



This manufacturer also offers vegan bamboo toothbrushes that are completely biodegradable: the bristles are made of a BPA-free nylon variant and can be safely disposed of together with the body. Ecobamboo also attaches great importance to recyclable materials, including packaging. Especially nice: Even the plastic film that is used for each brush is made from corn starch.

Alternative to bamboo toothbrushes: wood



According to Ökotest, there is another sensible alternative to toothbrushes made of plastic or bamboo – and that is wood. However, it is important that you make sure when you buy that the manufacturer has processed a local species. This information can be recognized by the so-called “Forest Stewardship Council” seal (FSC for short). Then you can be sure that the wooden toothbrush supports sustainable and socially acceptable forest management.

Dispose of bamboo toothbrushes correctly: this is how it works



While toothbrushes used to be equipped with pig bristles, all models are now vegan – but still not 100 percent recyclable. And there is a simple reason for this: most toothbrushes have bristles made of nylon, castor oil or bamboo viscose. The latter should actually be completely compostable, but is often combined with other substances by many manufacturers and must therefore be disposed of in the residual waste or yellow sack. In other words, you break off the head of the toothbrush first and only throw the wooden or bamboo body in the organic waste or on the compost.

Sources: Utopia, Ökotest

