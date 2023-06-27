Weather forecast Tuesday June 27, 2023 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia the minimum temperature will be from 14°C to 21°C, and the maximum from 27°C to 30°C.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Serbia: On Tuesday, mostly sunny and warm with the development of weak to moderate passing clouds, and at the end of the day and in the middle of the night in the north of Vojvodina, there may be local showers. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 21°C, and maximum from 27°C to 30°C. Dry in the evening, except in the extreme north of Serbia where there may be occasional rain.

White City: On Tuesday, warm with longer sunny periods and the development of daytime clouds and no heat. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 29°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: Warm and sunny on Tuesday. During the day, the development of weak transitory cloud cover. Wind weak northwest. The minimum temperature is 19°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 29°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Tuesday, it will be warmer with sunny periods and the development of daytime cloudiness. Wind weak northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 16°C to 18°C, and maximum from 29°C to 30°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny periods and the development of passing clouds and a maximum of about 24°C at 1000 meters above sea level.

Vojvodina: Warmer on Tuesday with sunny periods and no heat. Clouds will develop during the day with a chance for short-term local showers at the end of the day and in the middle of the night in the extreme north of Vojvodina. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 17°C, and maximum from 27°C to 29°C. In the evening and during the night towards the middle of the day, rain occasionally occurs.

Novi Sad: On Tuesday warm with sunny periods and no heat. During the day, the development of cloudiness with a chance of occasional rain at the end of the day and during the night towards the middle. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 29°C. Mostly dry in the evening, and rain is possible in the middle of the night.

Subotica: Warmer on Tuesday with sunny intervals and no heat. During and until the end of the day, the development of moderate to heavy clouds with a chance of rain at the end of the day and during the night towards the middle. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 28°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

In the middle of the night first, in the north of Vojvodina, temporary cloud cover with the appearance of rain and showers, and then on Wednesday morning and during the dayand in other areas with passing rain and the occurrence of local showers occasionally with a drop in temperature in the north and in the central areas of Serbia compared to Tuesday. Gradual lightening in the afternoon in the north of Serbia. The wind is weak from the north and northwest, in the north of Vojvodina, westerly. Blood pressure above normal.

Minimum temperature from 13°C to 18°C, and maximum from 21°C to 27°C. Showers are possible in the central and southern regions in the evening, and mostly dry in the north. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday mostly sunny and warm with daily development of cloud cover and rising temperature. On Sunday in most areas with variable cloudiness with passing rain.

