Weather Girl went VIRAL for screwing up and exploding with rudeness (Video)

“The Weather Girl of Multimedios Makes a Serious Mistake on Air: Utters Curse Words Before Leaving Camera”

Jaquelin Ainley, the weather girl for the Mexican open television channel Multimedios in Monterrey, made a serious mistake while giving the forecast live on air. In a video that went viral on social media, Ainley can be seen getting tangled and losing her train of thought while giving an assessment of the atmosphere in the state of Sabinas Hidalgo. Frustrated, she resigned from the broadcast and shocked viewers by uttering two curse words before leaving the camera.

The incident quickly became a hot topic on social media, with many users sharing and commenting on the video. The mistake made by the weather girl has caused a stir and raised questions about on-air professionalism.

The weather girl’s mishap has left many wondering how such an error could occur on live television and has sparked discussions about the pressures and challenges of live broadcasting.

Multimedios has not made an official statement regarding the incident. However, the video of the mistake has gained widespread attention and has sparked a conversation about the responsibilities and expectations of live television personalities.

