The Future of Heavy Industry: SafeAI Debuts 24-Hour Electric and Robotic Truck

The SafeAI company has presented its new electric and robotic truck that can work 24 hours a day. Robots are becoming an increasingly essential part of production processes. We could say that robots are a thing of the future, but they are already something of the present. Robots are now used to predict the future of humanity, have spines like us or are used for construction.

The new truck presented has many advantages over those that must be driven by human personnel. The first is that the operator had to rest, now, being autonomous, that is eliminated. On the other hand, being heavy machinery, fuel consumption was high, which now will no longer be a problem due to its electric batteries. Adding both characteristics we have an optimal result in increasing productivity, improving efficiency and the relationship between benefits and costs. SafeAI is very happy with its new addition to the team, as electric and robotic trucks could reduce emissions by 60%.

In another series of statements, the company stated that they were optimistic about the combination of autonomy and electrification in heavy industry. “We want to do everything possible to help companies make the transition,” they concluded. The truth is that with these new robotic and electric trucks, the heaviest industry of material resource extraction could gradually enter a new era. All countries are now looking closely at achieving 0 emissions by 2050. The move to renewable energy seems imminent, but there is still work to be done. SafeAI seeks to help companies in the heavy industry to reduce its global emissions and improve effectiveness and productivity.