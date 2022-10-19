“I’m literally wedged between two obese people on the flight.” She didn’t mince words Sydney Watson, an American youtuber with hundreds of thousands of followers, telling on Twitter what happened to her during a plane flight. The young woman was made to sit between two overweight people and, according to what she said, she did not have room to move. She denounced what happened on Twitter, underlining in capital letters “stuck” and adding: «This is absolutely not acceptable. If fat people want to be fat, great. But it is quite another thing when I am stuck between you, with my arm rolling over my body, for three hours. “

I am currently – literally – WEDGED between two OBESE people on my flight. This is absolutely NOT acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/9uIqcpJO8I — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) October 10, 2022

Lots of disapproving comments and criticisms, but the young woman continued on her way: “If you are too fat to be on a plane, buy two seats or not fly”, he added, then communicating to the followers that he had asked for compensation for the ticket to the airline, American Airlines.

«Our passengers are welcome in all shapes and sizes. We’re sorry she got sick on your flight, ”was the response from the company, which awarded the influencer a $ 150 travel credit. But it wasn’t enough. The young woman has in fact increased the dose: “I would like to take the $ 150 that American Airlines offered me as a refund and give it to someone who needs a PT or a gym membership.”