Home » weekend 8-9 July probable jolt of the African anticyclone, intense heat « 3B Weather
World

weekend 8-9 July probable jolt of the African anticyclone, intense heat « 3B Weather

by admin
weekend 8-9 July probable jolt of the African anticyclone, intense heat « 3B Weather

reading time
59 seconds Weather – Next week with African heat

WEATHER TREND, JOKE OF THE AFRICAN ANTICYCLONE NEXT WEEKEND – The conditional remains mandatory given that there are still several days to go, but there are concrete possibilities that after a long hesitation until Thursday, from Friday 7 and especially on the weekend of July 8-9 the African anticyclone will extend to our entire peninsula . If this evolution were confirmed we would have lots of sun from north to south, albeit with residual unstable notes on Friday and some heat storms at the most in the Alps in the following days.

PROBABLE AFRICAN FLARE – At the same time, the heat would undergo a clear intensification starting from the Centro-South with peaks of over 35-36°Cuntil even touch 38-40°C on the inland areas of Sardinia and Sicily (to be confirmed). Warmth is also on the increase in the North, with a few degrees less than in the Centre-South but high heat.

ANTICYCLONE MAY NOT BE LASTING AT LEAST IN THE NORTH – In fact, in the following week a new fresh impulse from Northern Europe could reach at least Northern Italy, triggering new thunderstorms. However, this is a trend that will require further analysis and confirmation. Further updates coming soon.

Medium to long-term projections: our meteorological team updates the analysis twice a week. These are weather projections and not specific forecasts: consult them in the 15-day weather trends section.

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter

See also  India-China, new clashes on the disputed Himalayan border

You may also like

How is New Zealand’s plan to get rid...

At least two people were killed and 28...

Thirteen different identities and 40 years on the...

“Moscow and Minsk, the necessary bond. Putin dreams...

German Arms Company Profits from Continual Weapons Delivery...

SBK, LIVE Superpole Race Donington: live lap by...

Enthusiastic Pre-Candidates Flock to PLD Internal Elections Registration

Bandai announces the 2 vs 2 fighting game...

Tragic Accident in Kenya: Over 50 Killed as...

Panther confirmed that Papapetra is leaving KK Partizan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy