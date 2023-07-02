weekend 8-9 July probable jolt of the African anticyclone, intense heat « 3B Weather

reading time

59 seconds Weather – Next week with African heat

WEATHER TREND, JOKE OF THE AFRICAN ANTICYCLONE NEXT WEEKEND – The conditional remains mandatory given that there are still several days to go, but there are concrete possibilities that after a long hesitation until Thursday, from Friday 7 and especially on the weekend of July 8-9 the African anticyclone will extend to our entire peninsula . If this evolution were confirmed we would have lots of sun from north to south, albeit with residual unstable notes on Friday and some heat storms at the most in the Alps in the following days.

PROBABLE AFRICAN FLARE – At the same time, the heat would undergo a clear intensification starting from the Centro-South with peaks of over 35-36°Cuntil even touch 38-40°C on the inland areas of Sardinia and Sicily (to be confirmed). Warmth is also on the increase in the North, with a few degrees less than in the Centre-South but high heat.

ANTICYCLONE MAY NOT BE LASTING AT LEAST IN THE NORTH – In fact, in the following week a new fresh impulse from Northern Europe could reach at least Northern Italy, triggering new thunderstorms. However, this is a trend that will require further analysis and confirmation. Further updates coming soon.

Medium to long-term projections: our meteorological team updates the analysis twice a week. These are weather projections and not specific forecasts: consult them in the 15-day weather trends section.

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

