The words of the carrarino on the eve of the Championships (debut on Monday at 12 with the Peruvian Varillas): “I have good sensations on grass, I’m getting to know the surface better. I’ve played more matches and this has given me confidence. The conditions aren’t as fast as Stuttgart, this can help me. This year I moved to a house, I hope that Italian cuisine can bring me luck”. Wimbledon is live exclusively on Sky from 3 to 16 July

