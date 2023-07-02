Home » Pereira ranks fifth with the lowest unemployment rate
According to DANE, unemployment in Colombia decreased slightly in relation to previous indicators, going from 10.7% in April to 10.5% in May, while employment was 57.2%. Pereira, presents a variation in its indicator, going from 10.00% to 9.9%.

“Pereira and its Metropolitan Area present a reduction in the unemployment rate of 1.5 percentage points, as a result of generating 15,000 jobs during said period of time”as stated by Jhonier Cardona Salazar, Undersecretary of Planning of Pereira.

The activities that contributed to the decrease in the unemployment rate, according to the undersecretary, in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Risaraldense capital were: “Specifically those that are located in the tertiary sector of the economy and those that have to do with accommodation and food services, with transportation and storage, professional activities: scientific, technical and administrative services and artistic activities, entertainment, recreation and other activities of services”.

