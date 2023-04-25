Weightlifter Hikaru Komiyama is followed by two and a half million people Sport

Attractive looks and seductive dance moves have brought millions of followers for Hikaru Komiyama, a Japanese weightlifter.

Izvor: instagram/the.littlebeast/printscreen

At a time when the number of followers on social networks means more and more to people, Japanese beauty Hikaru Komiyama has found a way to collect millions! This weightlifter, who once was considered a talented competitor in figure skatingshe changed the sport as a child, and now hundreds of thousands of people follow her precisely because of that – some because of the incredible weights she lifts, others because of her looks, which they find attractive.

Hikaru weighs 56 kilograms, but she can lift up to 180 kilograms of weights and that is exactly one of the reasons that attracts followers to her accounts. Despite her petite constitution, Komiyama has defined every muscle on her body to the limit, so now she uses them to show fans what she can do on the machines in the gym. Check out what she looks like:

All this brought the nickname “Little Beast” to the Japanese woman who probably never dreamed that she would receive the epithet of the most attractive weightlifter in the world. In fact, she wanted to do figure skating, but she gave it up when her coach at the time gave her a very rigorous diet that made her constantly hungry at only 11 years old.

Hikaru Komiyama currently has over 400k followers on Instagram, but there’s more more popular on Tiktok where 2.6 million people follow her. In addition to short clips from the gym and advice on the diet that helped her shape her body, Ru also shares her seductive dance moves there, which especially delights the followers.