Geneva/Servette are still missing a win in the final against Biel

Only one win is missing from Geneva for the first championship title in their club history. They also have the advantage in the play-off final series against Biel because their foreign players are so productive up front.

A gala appearance as possibly the last Servette home game of his career: Defense chief Henrik Tömmernes (middle) thanks the Geneva supporters on Saturday evening after the 7-1 win against Biel.

Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

On Saturday evening, Geneva/Servette ruffled the once overwhelmed EHC Biel 7:1. Foreign players contributed three goals and six scorer points in the winning team. In five duels in this play-off final, the Servette foreigners produced 16 scorer points, those from Biel their 8.

