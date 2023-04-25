Geneva/Servette are still missing a win in the final against Biel

8
Only one win is missing from Geneva for the first championship title in their club history. They also have the advantage in the play-off final series against Biel because their foreign players are so productive up front.
On Saturday evening, Geneva/Servette ruffled the once overwhelmed EHC Biel 7:1. Foreign players contributed three goals and six scorer points in the winning team. In five duels in this play-off final, the Servette foreigners produced 16 scorer points, those from Biel their 8.
